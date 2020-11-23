Share a “Teddy Bear Tea à la Française” with your kids with LPJ

Wondering how you’re going to keep your kids entertained over the longest “holidays at home” of your life? Take a tip from the experts at Le Petit Jardin, and see if some fun, interactive language lessons might be up your alley.

Le Petit Jardin, which focuses on fostering bilingualism in children age five and under, during their most formative years, is bringing a festive twist to their normal programming. The 11th annual LPJ “Teddy Bear Tea à la Française” is coming up this December 12. Starting at 10:30AM, you can participate in a French tea party over Zoom. But while the party will be virtual, the tea service will be sent directly to you!

Sign up to receive your kit in the mail and join in with some holiday music, fireside storytelling, and your own teddy bear (stuffing and materials provided). Tickets for the San Anselmo Teddy Bear Tea are $32 per child, but you’ll want to register now to make sure that you can get all of your special fixings in time.