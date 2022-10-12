The new school year is shaping up to be very exciting in Florida. French Morning is organizing a new edition of its “Best Baguette and Best Croissant Contests,” this time in partnership with the French American Association of Crafts and Trades (FAACT).

The grand finale will take place on Sunday, October 23 at the National Hotel in Miami Beach. A jury of professionals will select the best baguette and the best croissant 2022 (Grand Prix). The public (that’s you!) will be able to walk from booth to booth to make their own opinion (there will also be charcuterie, cheese and wine) and vote for their Best Baguette and Best Croissant (Fan Prize). Tickets for the finals can be reserved here.

We are counting on you!