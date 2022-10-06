The fall arts calendar is in full swing, so if you’re all pumpkin-ed out, get some variety in your cultural life with our pick of the best French-flavored events across the country this month.

Reflect on the future of cities in France and America



Immerse yourself in modern and classic French cinema

October 10–16, the festival will screen more than 100 feature films, documentaries, shorts, and television series over six days. The varied line-up comprises blockbusters, classics, and everything in between, and opens with Jean-Jacques Annaud's riveting Notre-Dame on Fire (pictured), which blends news and cellphone footage with the stories of firefighters for a vivid reimagining of the 2019 inferno. The classic screenings this year honor Jean-Luc Godard and the silent film pioneer Alice Guy. Full information, tickets, and passes are available at the festival website. Not in LA? Catch a great line up of French films at the 60th annual New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center, through October 16, or the Cinémathèque Albertine French Film Festival on the campus of Boston University, October 11–27. The American French Film Festival is the new name for the annual COLCOA festival in Los Angeles, which will take place this month at the Hollywood's Directors Guild of America Theater complex, on Sunset Boulevard. For its 26th outing, from

See Cubism in a new light

On October 20, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will unveil a major fall exhibition, Cubism and the Trompe L'Oeil Tradition, running through January 2023. The show reimagines the quintessential modernist art movement not simply as a response to the dawning of a new age, but as an engagement with a much older visual tradition, popular in Europe and America from the 17th through the 19th century. Trompe l'oeil (or "deceive the eye") painting was a play on the nature of representation itself, exploding the divisions between painting and subject, and turning the simple still life genre into a game of allusion and illusion. As the exhibition shows, the main players of Cubism—Georges Braque, Juan Gris, and Picasso—drew inspiration from specific trompe l'oeil works and the genre's overall mode of tricking, troubling, and delighting viewers. The exhibition features trompe l'oeil painters like Samuel van Hoogstraten, Louis Leopold Boilly, and William Harnett along with a rich array of Cubist art (on loan from museums in France and from the Met's Leonard A. Lauder Cubist Collection), including Braque's "Violin and Sheet Music: 'Petit Oiseau,'" pictured above.

Catch one of France’s liveliest jazz bands

Jazz lovers in Washington DC will be able to catch the first ever American performance of the veteran French quintet OZMA this month. The group, known for its inventive blending of rock, electronica, world music, and traditional jazz, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Led by drummer and composer Stéphane Scharlé and bassist Édouard Séro-Guillaum, the group will be showcasing its seventh album, Hyperlapse. A must for curious newcomers and connoisseurs, the group's sound is said to evoke "Ray Anderson invited by Rage Against the Machine, John Coltrane jamming with Radiohead or Billy Cobham playing with the best New Orleans brass bands." The group plays La Maison Française, 4101 Reservoir Road, Washington DC, on October 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets available online.

Discover a great artist’s creative renaissance