Jane Birkin Will Perform at the Beacon Theatre on March 6

Event Details

Birkin Gainsbourg The Symphonic



website and tickets here Advertisement Time : 08:00 PM Location : Beacon Theatre Address : 2124 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Two years after she graced the stage of Carnegie Hall, Jane Birkin is back in New York with a performance at the Beacon Theatre.

In “Birkin Gainsbourg The Symphonic,” the French-British actress, singer, songwriter, and model will pay tribute to her late husband, Serge Gainsbourg, accompanied by a full orchestra. The night’s songs — classic Gainsbourg hits ranging from his early creations to his songs written especially for Birkin — are featured on Birkin’s 2017 album of the same name.

It was after singing his music around the world for the last 30 years that Birkin realized how inspired Gainsbourg had been by classical music and decided to turn the music into a symphonic project.

Special appearances by Iggy Pop and Charlotte Gainsbourg are expected. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.