[Sponsored Article] As any American expat will tell you, there are some big differences between life in the US and la vie en France. Of course, both the US and France are diverse countries, with strong cultures and rich traditions that vary from region to region.

However, there exist broader disparities between both nations. Knowing them can help you better cope with culture shock and avoid any embarrassing faux pas.

Language

The most obvious difference between French and American life is the language. While many French people speak excellent English, especially in cities and urban areas, you should certainly try to learn French if you plan to relocate to France.

It will not only make life easier, but it will also show the locals that you really want to fit into your new home. Your new neighbors will no doubt appreciate your attempts to learn French!

It’s quickest to learn a language when you immerse yourself in it, and it’s likely your French will come on in leaps and bounds after you’ve moved. But theres no reason not to start getting ready early!

Social Etiquette

Being aware of the different attitudes and etiquette related to social interactions is crucial. France’s day-to-day interactions are more formal than those in the US. For instance, you should use the formal “vous” rather than the informal “tu” with any new acquaintances, unless they’re much younger or they invite you to be more casual.

Another common practice you’ve probably heard of is cheek kissing, or la bise, as a greeting. This can vary from region to region and depending on the context, so let your French counterpart take the lead.

Work-Life Balance

When you move to France, you may be pleased to find that the French generally have a better work-life balance than many Americans.

In France, people tend to work fewer hours and have more paid time off, while also having a greater respect and reverence for their time away from work. It’s even illegal for your boss to reprimand you if you ignore any calls or emails outside of work hours. If you enjoy working longer hours, you can of course continue to push yourself. But you’ll also have the space to pursue more quality time with your family and friends if you so choose.

Food and Dining

France’s famously long lunches are an example of how French food culture and work-life balance come together. Many French workers take an hour or even two to slowly savor their midday meal away from their desks. In France, eating is not just a time to refuel, but an important social practice and an enjoyable experience. As a result, the French tend to take their time; dinner parties can sometimes last for multiple courses and many hours.

If you’re relocating to France, it’s good to be prepared so that you know what to expect and you can integrate into your new French life as seamlessly as possible.

