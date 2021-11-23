Cover Image Courtesy of Food52

The holidays are right around the corner and gift-giving is not always a piece of cake. Looking for a gift for your cooking cousin? We’ve got you covered, with a French twist.

A foodie nation, France is also quite particular with its table-scape and kitchenware, opting for the best (naturally). We’ve compiled our official holiday kitchenware gifting guide featuring options that every self-respecting home cook or chef would be thrilled to have in their kitchen.

De Buyer Crêpe Pan

De Buyer is a small family-run business from a cute and adorable little village called Val-d’Ajol. In fact, they’ve been making high-end carbon steel cookware products since 1830, establishing themselves as a trustworthy brand amongst household kitchens and even professional chefs. These are sure to keep your crêpes lovely and golden! Plus, they are teflon-free.

$27.02, available on amazon.com

Peugeot Grinders

A prize-winning pepper mill? Sure thing, the Peugeut brothers started making coffee mills and bikes on their family steel mill in 1810, but it wasn’t until 1874 that they launched seasoning grinders. While the company also makes cars, their sleek wood and stainless steel grinders are often used in fine-dining restaurants the world over.

$79.99 for 5 mills, available on williams-sonoma.com

Astier de Villate Pitcher

There might not be a sexier, and swankier porcelain brand than Astier de Villate. Even though the brand was founded in 1996, it continues hand-making ceramics in the same way as was once made in 18th century Parisian ceramic studios. Consider it the royalty of table-scapes!

$128, available at johnderian.com

GOBEL Madeleines Mold

Every francophile baker must have a good madeleine pan and the best comes from GOBEL, a Parisian copper and tin mold-making factory founded in 1887. Inspired by beautiful creations of 19th-century pâtisserie chefs, a young Alsatian, Etienne Gobel, set out to make the crème de la crème of pastry molds. Five-generations later their quality has never flagged. Your madeleines deserve the very finest.

$19.95, available at williams-sonoma.com

Poterie Renault Vintage French Stoneware Ramekins

There’s no holiday season without a soufflé, cozy onion soup, or even crème brûlée. Poterie Renault was founded in 1847, when Stanislas Renault first opened his workshop in Argent-sur-Sauldre, handcrafting their iconic stoneware from local grey clay. These lovely vintage kitchen staples are both swoon-worthy and sturdy.

$69, available at food52.com

Emile Henry Ruffled Pie Dish

Pie season is no doubt the best season. And when baked in vintage French bakeware made from Burgundian clay, it becomes all the merrier. Emile Henry bakeware has been manufactured in the Burgundy region of France since 1850. This ruffled pie dish is perfect for an oven-to-table presentation and sure to keep your bake evenly golden brown with no soggy bottom.

$49.95, available at williams-sonoma.com

Opinel Essential 4-Piece Olivewood Knife Set

The 1890’s knife shop and its founder Joseph Opinel created the Opinel No.8 pocket knife that became so popular in the French Alps that the brand reps vow that almost every single person in the region has one at their disposal. And not only alpinists need a good knife, every chef should be equipped with an Opinel as well! This group of four utensils is a must have kitchen starter.

$49, available at crateandbarrel.com

Vintage French Kitchen Towels

Does your gift recipient imagine themselves to be Julia Childs whilst cooking? These vintage cotton French kitchen towels will surely help clean up any kitchen, no matter how messy, while maintaining their classic integrity.

$60, available at food52.com

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

We won’t even dilly dally with this one, ladies and gents: Le Creuset. The brand’s tradition of forging cast iron pots coated with colorful enamel started in 1925 when Armand Desaegher and Octave Aubecq opened their foundry in Fresnoy-le-Grand. Today, Le Creuset makes world famous cast iron pots ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more. Happy cooking!

$255-$685, available at lecreuset.com

Œuvres Sensibles Tablecloth

This antique linen and cotton hand embroidered with black cotton thread tablecloth is a custom-made gem. (And quite frankly, incredibly Instagrammable.) It’s creator, Sarah Espeute is a Southern French artist and designer who appreciates and works to design decorative elements. Her trompe-l’oeil tablecloth is an ode to shared meals and wonderful times around the table. Make your own memories, too, as you set the holiday table with a beautiful (and sustainable) tablecloth.

590€, available at oeuvres-sensibles.fr

Jean Dubost Laguiole Cheese Knife Set

While the brand Jean Dubost was established in 1920, the knives from the village of Laguiole have been used in the south of France for over 200 years. In fact, it is the single-most famous town for knife-making, ultimately perfecting the art of cheese knives as well. Jean Dubost knives are a must have for a proper cheeseboard this holiday season.

$65.99, available at amazon.com