Chanel Will Open Its First Store in Washington DC in CityCenterDC

Downtown Washington D.C. has been growing rapidly and now rivals the chic Georgetown neighborhood with its M Street shops, and Friendship Heights with its shopping mall. With the opening of CityCenterDC in 2015, a few French brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior jumped at the opportunity to open their stores in the downtown area of the capital. In 2020, it will be Chanel’s turn.

According to the Washington Business Journal, a building permit has been issued to Chanel. The luxury brand will occupy 5,788 square feet, including a mezzanine, next to the Tiffany & Co store, within the new Conrad Washington D.C. hotel. According to the building permit, the store, located at 955 I Street NW, will cost the modest sum of 1.63 million dollars to build.

Advertisement

Shawmut Design and Construction, based in Boston, will lead the work. The company has previously built stores for the French brands Hugo Boss and Zadig & Voltaire at CityCenterDC.

In the region, Chanel is already present at Tysons Gallery in McClean, Virginia.