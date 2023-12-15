Strasbourg, located just five hours outside of Paris, is a testament to Europe’s rich tapestry of cultures and close neighborly relations. It is easily accessible from both Strasbourg International Airport and the Strasbourg-Ville train station, and a quick trip from many nearby European countries. (Which is part of the reason why Strasbourg’s more modern European Quarter is the current seat of the European Parliament.) The city enchants visitors with its diverse architecture, prominently featuring picturesque canals and historic buildings in the Bavarian style, which uniquely portray its Franco-Germanic heritage. In particular, Strasbourg is known for its Christmas markets, the Rhine Palace, the beautiful Parc de l’Orangerie, the seat of the European Parliament, and the charming cobbled streets of its historic La Petite France district. As visitors delve into the city’s allure, they are invited to stay at some of the best hotels in Strasbourg — from historic mansions to modern-day boutique enclaves. These accommodations offer luxurious stays within walking distance of the cultural treasures that define this French gem, making them ideal for business trips and vacations alike.

Strasbourg’s Christmas Markets and Other Attractions

Central Strasbourg is perhaps the best known for its Christmas market, Christkindelsmärik, renowned as one of Europe’s oldest and most exceptional. The city undergoes a magical transformation in the city centre during the festive season, turning into a Santa-ready fairyland that beckons guests from around the world. Beyond the enchanting Christmas markets, Strasbourg’s architectural beauty and cultural richness make it a captivating destination where everything is located within close walking distance around Petite France, a district spread across an amazing river delta formed by the five arms of the river. Its unique blend of Germanic influences and French charm creates an atmosphere that resonates with history and contemporary allure.

Join us to explore this historic city and its many charms while discovering the best hotels to stay in Strasbourg to enhance the experience of this captivating city.

11 Best Hotels in Strasbourg

1. Hôtel Tandem

Located just across the river from La Petite France, Hotel Tandem invites guests to an enchanting blend of historic charm and contemporary comfort. This boutique hotel, only a few minutes from the city’s iconic landmarks and walking distance from the train station, offers a unique experience with thoughtfully designed rooms, capturing the essence of Strasbourg’s cultural richness. Immerse yourself in a tranquil retreat where personalized service and stylish accommodations convene, providing a delightful stay in this picturesque European destination.

Address: 2 Pl. de la Gare, 67000 Strasbourg, France

2 Pl. de la Gare, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Indoor pool, bistro, bike rental, coworking spaces, pet-friendly.

2. Hôtel Régent Contades

With its grand Belle Époque facade, this Strasbourg hotel in one of the city’s historic buildings offers a refined retreat facing the very tip of the Petite France district. This delightful hotel boasts elegant rooms and suites. Régent Contades combines classic charm with modern amenities, ensuring a lavish stay for discerning travelers. Immerse yourself in the opulence of this exceptional establishment and one of the best hotels in Strasbourg, where impeccable service and a prime location create an unforgettable experience in Strasbourg.

Address: 8 Av. de la Liberté, 67000 Strasbourg, France

8 Av. de la Liberté, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Regency Bar, large lounge, wellness area, massage treatments, paid parking (extra charge), and pet-friendly.

3. Maison Rouge Strasbourg Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection

This is one of the city’s luxury hotels strategically located near the cathedral, offering impeccably designed rooms and suites that seamlessly integrate modern amenities with refined decor. The Autograph Collection’s distinctive touch ensures a personalized experience for every guest. Beyond the elegant guest rooms, Maison Rouge lures with an indulgent spa, providing a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests can also savor the delights of local and seasonal cuisine in the sophisticated restaurant.

Address: 4 Rue des Francs-Bourgeois, 67000

4 Rue des Francs-Bourgeois, 67000 Facilities: Spa, two restaurants, pet-friendly.

4. Hôtel Chut

This boutique hotel, tucked away in an ideal location a short walk from city center, offers a cozy retreat with individually designed rooms that showcase a seamless fusion of contemporary aesthetics and historical elements. Guests are welcomed into an intimate ambiance at Hôtel Chut , where each corner exudes a sense of curated comfort. The attention to detail is evident in the personalized service and thoughtful amenities, creating an inviting atmosphere for an enchanting stay and a comfortable base from which to explore Strasbourg.

Address: 4 Rue du Bain-aux-Plantes, 67000 Strasbourg, France

4 Rue du Bain-aux-Plantes, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: On-site restaurant, pet-friendly, kid-friendly, garden area, parking, tour/ticket assistance.

5. LÉONOR Hôtel

This boutique hotel, housed in an elegantly restored 17th-century building, welcomes guests to a world where each room is a unique expression of luxury and comfort. The ambiance is enriched by carefully preserved architectural details, from exposed wooden beams to charming alcoves. Guests can savor the intimate atmosphere of the courtyard, or unwind in tastefully adorned rooms featuring vintage furnishings, each thoughtfully designed for a restful stay. With its central location, LÉONOR Hôtel provides a gateway to Strasbourg’s enchanting Old Town and iconic landmarks, ensuring a delightful exploration of the city’s cultural treasures. Impeccable service, coupled with the hotel’s timeless elegance, makes LÉONOR Hôtel a distinguished choice for those seeking an enchanting and immersive experience in the heart of Strasbourg.

Address: 11 Rue de la Nuée-Bleue, 67000 Strasbourg, France

11 Rue de la Nuée-Bleue, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Restaurant & bar.

6. Hôtel Suisse Strasbourg

This is one of the most charming hotels in Strasbourg, situated near the picturesque banks of the Ill River, and it welcomes visitors with its elegant guest rooms adorned with modern amenities. The inviting atmosphere is complemented by the Hôtel Suisse ’s classic Alsatian architecture, which creates a warm and welcoming ambiance. Guests can enjoy a pleasant stroll to iconic landmarks such as the Strasbourg Cathedral, or indulge in the vibrant local cuisine at nearby restaurants.

Address: 11 Rue de la Nuée-Bleue, 67000 Strasbourg, France

11 Rue de la Nuée-Bleue, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Buffet breakfast, parking, pet-friendly, Café Suisse

7. Château de Pourtalès

Nestled in a tranquil oasis just outside Strasbourg, Château de Pourtalès invites guests to experience the charm of a bygone era within the embrace of modern luxury. This historic château, surrounded by lush greenery and sprawling gardens, exudes an air of timeless elegance. The meticulously restored rooms and suites seamlessly blend period furnishings with contemporary comforts, offering a unique retreat. Guests can immerse themselves in the rich history of the château, which once hosted luminaries like Marie Antoinette. With its serene location and proximity to Strasbourg’s cultural gems, Château de Pourtalès promises a refined escape for those seeking a luxurious and enchanting stay in the Alsace region.

Address: 161 Rue Mélanie, 67000 Strasbourg, France

161 Rue Mélanie, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Gardens and open space, parking, restaurant, wellness space & sauna, tennis facilities, bike rentals, yoga.

8. Maison Kammerzell

Maison Kammerzell , an iconic timber-framed marvel, stands as a testament to Strasbourg’s architectural splendor and rich history. Dating back to the 15th century, this historic gem has evolved from a merchant’s residence to a renowned restaurant and boutique hotel. Maison Kammerzell captivates with its intricate carvings steeped in medieval charm. The interior echoes the grandeur of yesteryear, featuring antique furnishings that transport guests to a different era. Whether savoring Alsatian delights in its restaurant or staying in one of its uniquely adorned rooms, Maison Kammerzell offers a captivating blend of heritage and modern comfort, making it a quintessential destination for those seeking an immersive experience in the heart of Strasbourg.

Address: 16 Pl. de la Cathédrale, 67000 Strasbourg, France

16 Pl. de la Cathédrale, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Historic space and Restaurant.

9. Boutique Hôtel des XV

This boutique hotel, situated in a serene residential neighborhood, invites guests into a refined atmosphere marked by contemporary design and personalized service. The carefully curated rooms and suites showcase a harmonious blend of comfort and style, providing a tranquil retreat after exploring the city’s many landmarks. With its intimate ambiance, room service, and attention to detail, Boutique Hôtel des XV stands as a delightful choice for those seeking a boutique hotel experience in Strasbourg, where each moment is a seamless fusion of luxury and authenticity.

Address: 46 Rue du Conseil des Quinze, 67000 Strasbourg, France

46 Rue du Conseil des Quinze, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Bar, Business area, Parking.

10. Hôtel Cour du Corbeau Strasbourg – MGallery

A gem nestled along the banks of the Ill River near the city centre, this historic hotel embodies the epitome of charm and luxury in the heart of Strasbourg. With its timber-framed facade dating back to the 16th century, Hôtel du Courbeau Strasbourg exudes a timeless elegance that seamlessly blends with modern sophistication. The meticulously appointed rooms and suites offer a harmonious combination of historic character and contemporary comfort. Surrounded by the cobblestone streets of Strasbourg’s Old Town, the hotel provides a tranquil retreat while still offering convenient and easy access to iconic landmarks. With its rich history and refined ambiance, Hôtel Cour du Corbeau Strasbourg – MGallery promises an enchanting stay for those seeking a truly immersive experience in the cultural center of Alsace.

Address: 6-8 Rue des Couples, 67000 Strasbourg, France

6-8 Rue des Couples, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Parking.

11. Hôtel Les Haras

This unique hotel, housed in a former 18th-century farm, showcases a seamless integration of historic elements with contemporary design. The meticulously restored building preserves its architectural charm while offering guests a sophisticated and comfortable retreat. Each thoughtfully designed room and suite reflects a perfect balance of elegance and functionality. With its prime location near Strasbourg Cathedral and the city’s cultural attractions, Hôtel Les Haras invites visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history and vibrant ambiance of this Alsatian gem.

Address: 23 Rue des Glacières, 67000 Strasbourg, France

23 Rue des Glacières, 67000 Strasbourg, France Facilities: Bar & Restaurant, Spa & fitness center.

Which area is the best to stay in Strasbourg?

Choosing the right area to stay in Strasbourg largely depends on the type of experience you seek. The historic city center, known as the Grande Île, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and offers a charming atmosphere with its cobblestone streets and iconic landmarks. This area is ideal for those who want to be in close proximity to the Strasbourg Cathedral and the city’s cultural treasures. The Petite France district, with its picturesque canals and half-timbered houses, is perfect for a romantic getaway. The Neudorf district is a popular choice for a more modern vibe and convenient access to shopping and dining, a common spot for business trips. Whether you prefer the Old Town’s historic charm or the contemporary amenities of newer neighborhoods, Strasbourg offers a diverse range of areas to suit various preferences and interests.

Is Strasbourg cheap or expensive?

Strasbourg offers a diverse range of experiences catering to various budgets, making it a destination that can be both affordable and luxurious. Strasbourg is a student town, so travelers on a budget can enjoy reasonably priced hostels in Strasbourg, explore local markets for affordable dining options, and take advantage of the city’s efficient and affordable public transportation. However, for those seeking a more lavish experience, Strasbourg also boasts upscale hotels, gourmet restaurants, and exclusive shopping districts.