Aya Nakamura, L’Impératrice and Several Other French Artists Booked for Coachella

Coachella 2020



Location : Empire Polo Club Address : Indio, California

Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean… Coachella‘s 2020 line-up is shaping up to be a good one. Four French artists will also be on hand for the two weekends (Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12, and Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 19) that the festival occupies in the Californian desert.

Singers and groups who have already made inroads with the American public, such as L’Impératrice and SebastiAn, will perform; L’Impératrice on Friday, April 10 and 17, and SebastiAn on Sunday, April 12 and 19. Two newcomers will have their baptism of fire during this mythical festival: Tchami and Aya Nakamura, both on Saturday, April 11 and 18. “Ca pète,” boasted the singer of “Djadja” and “Pookie” on Twitter, who follows in the footsteps of other French performers who earned American audiences at the festival such as Jain, Charlotte Gainsbourg and DJ Snake.

French Canadian Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil, poker player and DJ, will perform Sunday, April 12 and 19.

One name on the list, ONYVAA, might seem like it belongs to a French artist, but the DJ is actually a Paris-based Los Angeles native.

To attend the festival, you’ll have to be patient and sign up on the waiting lists. Founded in 1999, Coachella brings together nearly 200,000 people every year outside Los Angeles.