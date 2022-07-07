Bastille Day, or the Fête Nationale Française, is celebrated in France on July 14th every year. It’s a country-wide celebration replete with plenty of feasting and vin, of course!

If you’re not celebrating in France this year, you can still get your hands on plenty of French wine stateside to raise a glass to the French drapeau, or flag. We’ve selected an array of whites, reds, rosé, champagne and even orange wines for your holiday table. Santé!

Delas Frères 2019 Saint-Esprit White (Côtes du Rhône)

Maison Delas Frères is an architecturally stunning winery in the Côtes-du-Rhône worth a visit when possible. The winery was founded in 1835 by Philippe Delas and Charles Audibert, and passed on to Philippe’s two sons (one of which married Charles’ daughter). They changed the name of the maison to Delas Frères in the early 1920s and managed to establish their name as one synonymous with high quality. Their wines are some of the best in the Hermitage appellation.

The 2019 Saint-Esprit white is a unique bottle with great flavor despite being priced at only $15. It’s a full-bodied blend of Grenache, Clairette, Bourboulenc and Viognier and reveals itself with notes of cashew, lemon, and white peach. It is fruity with a mineral afternote perfect for a warm day in July.

$14.99, available online at Wine.com and some specialty stores.

E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rouge 2019

The Guigal Estate was founded in 1946 by Etienne Guigal in Ampuis, a small ancient village and cradle of the Côte-Rôtie appellation. This estate’s wines are the benchmark for every Rhône appellation and, over the last thirty years, they have become arguably the most lauded producer in the world. Year after year the Guigal family produces wines of exceptional quality at exceptional value.

If you’re craving a red, the Rouge 2019 is a wine of tremendous warmth and spice. Made with Syrah grapes, the wine results in great aromatic intensity characterized by black fruits and spices at the nose. This is an excellent full and well-rounded wine for your Bastille dinner.

$16.99, available at Union Square Wine & Spirits (140 4th Ave, New York) and online at Spirited-Wines.com

Château Minuty Prestige Rosé 2021

Château Minuty is a famous winemaker from Provence, near Saint-Tropez, dating back to the mid-1800s. When it was taken over by Gabriel Farnet (grandfather of the current owners) in 1936, it quickly became recognized as one of the region’s most famous properties. While the vineyard produces an array of wines, its rosés are particularly special as they are made from Grenache, the “king of rosés.” Raising a glass of Château Minuty is a nod to the summer French Riviera lifestyle no matter where you are.

The Prestige Rosé 2021 is a delicate wine with precise aromas with floral notes and a tad of melon. It is perhaps one of the most structured and expressive wines in the brand’s portfolio.

$29,99, available at America’s Wine Shop (98 3rd Ave, New York) and online at WineAccess.com

Château de Nalys Saintes Pierres de Nalys Châteauneuf-du-Pape Blanc 2019

Château de Nalys in the Châteauneuf-du-Pape appelation is one of the oldest estates in the appellation. The property was already listed in the land register at the end of the 16th Century. In 2017, the Guigal family acquired Château de Nalys, convinced by the exceptional quality of its terroirs and its prestigious past.

Saintes Pierres translates as “holy stones,” a play on the soils and history of Chateauneuf-du-Pape. It is the second white wine at the Château de Nalys and has a character all of its own, with a strongly different varietal and plot composition. It is prominent with floral and citrus notes, fresh and fun wine for the afternoon and/or apèro.

$58, available at 67 Wine & Spirits NY (179 Columbus Ave, New York)

Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut

Champagne Telmont is a sustainable champagne producer that dates back to 1912. In 2017 it was certified organic. This year, Leonardo Dicaprio invested as a minority shareholder in Telmont Champagne House. And with that seal of approval, Telmont is an excellent bubbly that gives back to the planet.

The Réserve Brut is the result of a subtle marriage of three grape varieties. It is a blend of seven distinct years, together beautifully balanced, a perfect harmony of richness, fruitiness and freshness. This is great celebratory champagne.

$55-$75, available at Empire State of Wine (111 W 20th St, New York) and online at ReserveBar.com

Louis Jadot 2019 Beaujolais-Villages

Maison Louis Jadot was founded in 1859. Their principles of viticulture balance tradition and technology, and focus on the purest expression of each wine’s terroir, taking the lightest possible hand in winemaking and restrained use of oak maturation.

The 2019 expresion is a dense and fruity red wine made in Burgundy. The wine unveils itself with cherry fruits that balance against the dry tannins. It is an excellent and affordable French wine to drink now!

$8.99 available at America’s Wine Shop (98 3rd Ave, New York)

2019 Domaine des Mathouans Mine de Rien

The Domaine des Mathouans is a natural wine porducer in the Pyrénées-Orientales. Today it is helmed by Belgian wine-maker Aline Hock who does things the old way. Her vineyards are all biodynamically farmed, plowed by horse, and grazed by sheep to increase biodiversity. These wines prove that it is absolutely possible to produce an excellent natural wine.

Mine de Rien means “no BS” in English and this orange wine is just that. The grapes get a semi-carbonic maceration that lasts about 20 days to achieve the orange color and the specific flavor palate. The result is a fun expression of grapes and aromatics. This wine is a great choice for those willing to try something new!

$19.99, available at Chamber’s Street Wines (148 Chambers St A, New York)