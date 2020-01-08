38 French Restaurants Are Participating in New York Restaurant Week 2020

By
Jenny Hughes
-
Photo: Orsay Restaurant Facebook page

Event Details

From Tuesday, January 21, 2020

to Sunday, February 9, 2020


New York Winter Restaurant Week
website here

Location : New York

New York is a place where you have to spend money to eat well… except during restaurant week.

To start off 2020, take advantage of well-priced prix-fixe menus during New York’s winter Restaurant Week, from January 21 to February 9. A two-course lunch is $26, and three-course dinner is $42, available every day except Saturday. A few select restaurants also offer Sunday brunch for those who prefer to do their fine-dining in the late morning.

At time of publication, 38 French restaurants are participating this year. Browse the menus and save your favorites on the restaurant week website to keep track of the ones you like. Reservations can be made using the Open Table plug-in on each restaurant’s page on the NYCGo site.

Complete list of participating French restaurants:

Acme, Ai FioriAlmond FlatironBagatelleBar BouludBenoit Restaurant and BarBistrot LeoBoboBoucherie, Boucherie Union SquareBrasserie 8½Brasserie Cognac East, Café BouludCafé Centro, Café d’Alsace, Chez JosephineClaudetteDB Bistro ModerneFrench LouieGaby BrasserieIndochine, Jojo, La GoulueLa SireneLa Sirene Upper West SideLaduréeLafayetteLe Coq RicoLe RivageMarseilleMatch 65 BrasserieMercer KitchenNice MatinNougatine at Jean-GeorgesOrsay RestaurantPerrine, Petite Boucherie, Wayan

