38 French Restaurants Are Participating in New York Restaurant Week 2020

New York Winter Restaurant Week

Location : New York

New York is a place where you have to spend money to eat well… except during restaurant week.

To start off 2020, take advantage of well-priced prix-fixe menus during New York’s winter Restaurant Week, from January 21 to February 9. A two-course lunch is $26, and three-course dinner is $42, available every day except Saturday. A few select restaurants also offer Sunday brunch for those who prefer to do their fine-dining in the late morning.

At time of publication, 38 French restaurants are participating this year. Browse the menus and save your favorites on the restaurant week website to keep track of the ones you like. Reservations can be made using the Open Table plug-in on each restaurant’s page on the NYCGo site.

Complete list of participating French restaurants:

Acme, Ai Fiori, Almond Flatiron, Bagatelle, Bar Boulud, Benoit Restaurant and Bar, Bistrot Leo, Bobo, Boucherie, Boucherie Union Square, Brasserie 8½, Brasserie Cognac East, Café Boulud, Café Centro, Café d’Alsace, Chez Josephine, Claudette, DB Bistro Moderne, French Louie, Gaby Brasserie, Indochine, Jojo, La Goulue, La Sirene, La Sirene Upper West Side, Ladurée, Lafayette, Le Coq Rico, Le Rivage, Marseille, Match 65 Brasserie, Mercer Kitchen, Nice Matin, Nougatine at Jean-Georges, Orsay Restaurant, Perrine, Petite Boucherie, Wayan