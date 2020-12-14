15 French Christmas gifts you can get in Texas

Christmas is coming and the gift lists are getting longer… but don’t panic, because here is a list of artisans and small French businesses that will help you make your choices this year.

Eklectic Jewelry Studio makes bespoke, handmade jewelry to tell their story. Whether you have an entirely new idea, or want to reproduce an item, this third generation of family artisans will help you realize your desires. Similarly, Pink Chiffon Jewelry offers a variety of themed bracelets. Created in Paris, this brand only offers a lot more than just pink!

Advertisement

Arriving in Houston in 2011, Gwen Le Coz discovered the world of leather boots and bags, and decided to open her store Elphile to sell timeless accessories. The founder created collections of handbags, clutches, and purses, all handmade with a “French touch.” Take a look if you’re in need for a stunning emergency gift. In the beauty department, Beo LLC offers a variety of organic, handmade products such as soap, shower gel, shampoo (liquid or bar), candles, body lotion, deodorant, makeup remover… check out their gift baskets to finish the year in luxury. The boutique Vikari brings together the latest big clothing, jewelry, accessory, and home decor brands, exclusively from France. All products have been hand-selected by the owner, so the style is very stylish and Parisian.

Born in Rio de Janeiro and now based in Houston, Texas, KAECI is a multicultural lifestyle brand that offers a universe of unique and exotic products that are ethical, durable, and high-end, inspired by 3 cultures: Brazil, Cameroon, and France. From clothing and bathing suits to home accessories, their products are meticulously handmade in small batches, and in limited capsule collections. For art enthusiasts, Pascale Mançon offers several sculptures to liven up your garden, notably of butterflies in thousands of colors. All unique artworks made in Texas! For the home, Agnès Bourély has opened her painting studio with the latest works, paintings, diptyques, and triptyques, all done in watercolors and colored pencil.

Ma Little Mademoiselle is the ideal place to find unique pieces for your baby to spark wonder, beauty, and imagination at home. Impassioned by fashion and l’art de vivre for children, Allison, the founder, a French mother of 2 girls, engages you to discover attractive products and share her favorite things. She offers a premium selection reflecting French brands, and talented designers with rich histories behind them. Each brand is carefully selected, for the soft and refined quality of their fabrics, their environmental impact, their handsome details, subtle colors, and delicate prints.

On the health and well being end, why not offer your partner or child a Reiki energy healing session with Tibetan singing bowls? Healthy and Happy, directed by naturopath Myriam Bouvet, can advise you on her many services.

If you’re a gourmand, French Pastry by Sandrine has boxes of Christmas goodies composed of madeleines, canelés, macarons, palmiers, and cookies. But you can also order an assortment of 13 provençal desserts: truffles, orangettes, and fruits déguisés. The lovely boxes perfect for tucking under your tree!

The company French Farm has, on its end, concocted pretty party baskets, with Christmas jams, truffle honey, pates des fruits from Maxim’s, and Christmas tea box sets. Something for every palate.

The chocolatier Araya has also decided to produce truffle bundles and chocolate boxes with subtle flavors. For those who love macarons, the chocolatier has also created boxes and mixed sets of chocolates and macarons.

The boutique Marcel Market offers a selection of products from French brands like fine china, stationary, books, and beauty products. But you can also purchase a mystery bag in which you can drag and drop the products you desire.