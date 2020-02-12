14 Romantic Places in Paris That Are Perfect for Couples

Paris is known as one of the most romantic cities in the world. If you’ve already enjoyed the Eiffel Tower and the Luxembourg Gardens, here’s some inspiration for your next romantic trip to the city of love.

1. Banks of the Seine

Advertisement

It’s one of the simplest yet most romantic walks in Paris, where you can steal a kiss on the Pont des Arts, pass the Louvre museum and admire the magnificent Notre-Dame Cathedral. Stop along the way to look for antiquarian treasures at the bouquinistes.

2. Musée de la Vie Romantique

The Musée de la vie romantique (museum of romantic life) is at the foot of Montmartre’s sloping hill and the perfect escape for lovers. The building is an 1830’s townhouse, featuring a paved courtyard, a greenhouse, a garden, and two twin studios. Visit the permanent collections (for free), one of the limited exhibitions, or just enjoy a hot drink and snack at the salon de thé in the garden. — 16 Rue Chaptal, 75009

3. Early June

A recent addition to the Paris restaurant scene, Early June is located just off the Canal Saint-Martin and run by the friendly Camille and Victor. On the menu is a selection of small plates built around seasonal produce and a natural wine list with takeaway bottles as an option. You can reserve in advance — rare for Paris dinner spots — and expect a down-to-earth but intimate evening by candlelight. — 19 Rue Jean Poulmarch, 75010

4. Le mur des je t’aime

A must-see for couples visiting Paris, this artwork was brought to life by Frédéric Baron and Claire Kito and features “I love you” written 311 times in 250 languages. The deep blue enameled tiles feature splashes of bright red to represent parts of a broken heart. Stay awhile and soak up all the different ways that you can say “Je t’aime.” (Access is free.) — Square Jehan Rictus, Place des Abbesses, 75018

5. Compagnie des vins surnaturels

Natural wine has really taken off in Paris these past few years and this is an address suitable for connoisseurs and amateurs alike. Started by three French sommeliers, there’s a huge wealth of wine and small plates featuring fresh fish tartares, Spanish ham and Italian cheese. With interior design by the much-in-demand Dorothée Meilichzon, you’ll find provincial touches, graphic patterns, and design-focused details. — 7 rue Lobineau 75006

6. Temple de la Sybille in Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

Another spot that boasts splendid views of the city to enjoy with your loved one, this sprawling park is full of secluded corners for a few kisses over a picnic. The Lovers’ Temple is at the highest point of the park, which is best enjoyed as the sun rises or sets over Paris. — 1 rue Botzaris, 75019

7. Sainte-Chapelle

A royal chapel that dates back to 1238. Commissioned by King Louis IX of France, Sainte-Chapelle is considered to be one of the greatest architectural achievements of the period. It endured some damage during the French Revolution and benefited from restoration in the 19th century; it boasts one of the most extensive 13th-century stained glass collections in the world. Don’t leave without visiting the upper level. — 8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001

8. Hotel Particulier

Perhaps one of Paris’ best kept secrets, this is also one of the sexiest spots in the city. Hidden away in a courtyard that could be mistaken for the English countryside, this townhouse hotel was once home to the Hermès family. If you want to blow the budget there’s a special Romantic Package at the hotel, but if not then put your best outfit on and head to the cocktail bar, with its lush red, velvet chairs housed within a greenhouse. — Pavillon, 23 Avenue Junot D, 75018

9. Rue des Abbesses

Located in one of the most lovey-dovey parts of the city (Montmartre), stroll down the street hand-in-hand and enjoy a drink on one of the many café terrasses at the end of the day. Then head up to the Sacré-Coeur Basilica for one of the most beautiful views of the city.

10. Musée de l’Orangerie

Within the former Tuileries Palace orangery, this beautiful art gallery houses impressionist and post-impressionist paintings. It’s worth visiting with your love for the permanent collection of eight large Water Lilies murals by Claude Monet — very romantic — and the view of Place de la Concorde as you leave. — Tuileries Garden

11. La Palette

For a romantic breakfast to start the day (or the morning after), head to La Palette in the picturesque Saint-Germain neighborhood. Once famous among French artists and writers, the interior is traditionally romantic with cozy furniture, so you can snuggle next to your lover. Great service and a hearty menu round off the experience. — 43 Rue de Seine, 75006

12. Parc Montsouris

Escape to this sumptuous park in the relatively tourist-free 14th arrondissement. Stroll and enjoy the flora and fauna, or get lost amongst ancient trees and visit the lake with its secret caves and waterfalls. Definitely one of the most tranquil corners of the city. — 2 Rue Gazan, 75014

13. Le Rooftop – Hotel Peninsula

For a breathtaking panoramic view of Paris, head to this chic rooftop bar, preferably at night so you can catch the Eiffel Tower’s sparkling light show. Enjoy your cocktail à deux in peace away from the busy bistro terraces. Make sure you’re a little dressed up to get the full experience (and meet the dress code). There’s a required minimum spend of 26€ per person. — 19 Avenue Kléber, 75116

14. Passage du Désir

Named by the inhabitants of the neighborhood in 1789, this leafy, cobbled street takes you to rue de la Fidelité (faithfulness) and rue de Paradis (Paradise). Very on-brand if you’re seeking romance. — starts at 89 rue du Faubourg-Saint-Martin and ends at 84 rue du Faubourg-Saint-Denis