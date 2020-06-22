Tips for Speaking ‘Bordeluche’

When studying French, it might seem like Parisian dialects and slang are the only ones you need to know. But if you really want to explore France, it can be helpful to take a look at some of the local lingo.

In this video by Easy French, you’ll get to learn about ‘Bordeluche’ expressions, AKA the dialect spoken in Bordeaux. Street interviews with everyday bordelais will give you some insight into local phrases. The most famous of which, of course, is the word “gavé,” which can be used like “trop” or “beaucoup,” like in the expression, “C’est gavé bien” (“It’s great/awesome”). “Ça daille,” is another one, to connote something that’s annoying or unpleasant. And then, if you ever want to go into a bakery in Bordeaux, there’s the notorious “chocolatine” controversy.

