Are you going to Paris this summer? Make the most of it by visiting the iconic Parisian department store, Le Printemps Haussmann!
With discounts of up to 50% on the current collection of fashion and luxury brands, as well as a whole range of personalized “time-saving” services, Le Printemps Haussmann department store is THE destination for the Parisian summer sales which began on June 22.
Far from the hustle and bustle of the store, the “Personal Shopper” allows you to take advantage of discounted prices while being comfortably settled in a private fitting room and advised by professional stylists. Please note that access to the personal shopper is by appointment only, call +33 (0)1 42 82 66 11.
No more wasting of precious time at the checkout or schlepping through the store carrying multiple bags. Instead, hands-free shopping allows you to shop by floor but let the salespeople take care of the bags. When it’s time to leave, you simply pick up your items, all packed and ready to go.
No need to carry your packages all around the city: Le Printemps Haussmann storage office is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to drop off or pick up your purchases.
No more regretting the purchase of a discounted product. All sale items are returned or exchanged within 30 days upon presentation of the receipt.
For international customers, no need to wait for customs clearance! Go to the Le Printemps services area and get your VAT refunded immediately.
Le Printemps delivers your items free of charge to all hotels in Paris. All purchases are delivered directly to your room for a day of shopping and exploring Paris in complete freedom!
To enjoy a relaxing break during the buzzing of the summer sales, Le Printemps offers a wide range of restaurants with varied and gourmet menus across their three Parisian buildings. Please note that the Le Printemps du Goût terraces remain open for the summer season every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 11 pm!
In addition to these tailor-made services, Le Printemps is launching a new floor dedicated to styles selected from remaining stocks.
A few months after the opening of the Septième Ciel and its 1,300 square meters dedicated to the sale of second-hand items, Le Printemps Haussmann also intends to make room for its unsold items.
To do so, the store is launching an exclusive space on the third floor of Le Printemps de la Femme. Named “Hors Saison,” or “Outside the Season,” this space offers women’s, men’s and home pieces from collections previously acquired by Le Printemps over a period from Fall-Winter 2018 to Fall-Winter 2021.
There, these “luxury and designer” items are given a new value thanks to a staging that offers a color classification. To attract customers, the department store relies on the timelessness of its selection as well as on the exclusive nature of pieces and sizes, a support service, and a price offer that can be as much as 60% off the original price.
With all this, there’s no doubt that you’ll be able to enjoy yourself this summer at Le Printemps Haussmann!
