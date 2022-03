Frenchly has teamed up with French Wink to offer you a package filled with fashion and gourmet French products ✨

Let’s have a look inside!

a small candle with floral and lemon notes

a Comptoir du Cacao chocolate bar with chocolate pearls and chocolate Eiffel towers

Eiffel Tower shaped vegan candies, made in France

the “Paris Cerises” kitchen cloth, made in the South of France

VIP Box

In the VIP box, the sailor version of the woman makes its entry, in addition to all the other gifts! This 100% cotton sailor’s jacket has been specially designed for French Wink by Bragard Inc.

For him’ version – Order

The gift box contains a beautiful 100% cotton “Adopt the French Attitude” sailor (available in the VIP version) designed especially for French Wink by Bragard Inc, a Comptoir du Cacao chocolate bar (dark or milk chocolate), vegan Eiffel Tower soft candies imported from France, the “Paris Heart” cloth, and a floral and lemon candle.