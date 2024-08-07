What Songs Are People Listening to at the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics have so far been a platform to showcase the best in French culture, whether that means literature, architecture, or parkour. But music, in particular, has played a crucial role in France’s hosting of the Olympics. The Olympic Opening Ceremony featured a delightful selection of musical performances across the genre spectrum. Lady Gaga sang “Mon Truc en Plumes” by the cabaret singer Zizi Jeanmaire, to full pink-feathered fanfare. Céline Dion gave a triumphant performance of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’Amour,” her first in several years, following a diagnosis of a rare neurological condition.

Rapper/pop singer Aya Nakamura clapped back at haters with a mashup of her songs “Pookie” and“Djadja,” intermixed with Charles Aznavour’s “For Me Formidable.” The French-Malian artist, who some deemed “not French enough to perform,” included a line from Aznavour’s song, “Je ferais mieux d’aller choisir mon vocabulaire/Chérie, pour te plaire/Dans la langue de Molière.” The translation, “I’d prefer to choose my vocabulary/To please you, my dear/In the language of Molière,” can be interpreted as a cheeky response to those who dislike the usage of African, Arabic, and English words mixed into her French songs.

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping performance of the night was from the French heavy metal band Gojira, who played a rendition of the French Revolution anthem, “Ah! Ça Ira,” from the windows of the Conciergerie where Marie Antoinette was once imprisoned. (The French-language intro, of “À la Volonté du Peuple,” aka “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from Les Mis, certainly didn’t hurt.) And, of course, there had to be a little opera, with “Habanera” from Georges Bizet’s Carmen.

But the Opening Ceremony was only the beginning of this year’s Olympic musical journey. Much thought and consideration went into the music played in the stadiums during Olympic events. A playlist of 4,000 songs, 60% of them French, or with a particular relationship to France, has been serenading spectators during the breaks between competitions. Édith Piaf’s “No, je ne regrette rien,” Joe Dassin’s “Les Champs-Élysées,” Charles Aznavour’s “Emmenez-moi,” Johnny Hallyday’s “Allumer le feu,” and Louise Attaque’s “J’t’emmène au vent” have been a few of the big French musical hits that fans will leave with, still stuck in their heads. Plus, there’s “Parade,” the official Olympic theme, composed by Victor Le Masne.

And what about that remaining 40%? Well, you’re likely to catch Olympic spectators singing along to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Gala’s “Freed From Desire,” and Donna Summer’s “I Will Survive.” Plus a tune from French DJ David Guetta, “I Don’t Wanna Wait.”

If you’re interested in hearing more, we’ve put together a playlist of songs from the Paris Olympics for you to enjoy, wherever you are.