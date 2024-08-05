Lillet is Bringing an ‘Emily in Paris’ Pop-Up to NYC

Love it or hate it, Netflix’s Emily in Paris is returning on August 15th with a fourth season. The show, which stars Lily Collins as the Internet’s favorite delulu American marketing associate-cum-influencer, paints a campy, romantic vision of the French capital in bright primary colors. And you can experience Emily’s Paris yourself next week… without leaving Manhattan.

Lillet, the famed French apéritif brand, will host an Emily in Paris-themed pop-up at Boucherie West Village, which will be transformed, for these two days, into “Café de Lillet.” The bistro pop-up is inspired by Les Deux Compères, the restaurant where Chef Gabriel works in the TV show, which is renamed L’Espirit de Gigi in the third season. (The actual restaurant where these scenes are filmed is an Italian restaurant in Paris called Terra Nera.) Reservations are available on Wednesday, August 14, and Thursday, August 15, between noon and 9 pm, and you can book your time slot here.

One of the most undeniably beautiful restaurants in New York, the West Village location of Boucherie is the ideal backdrop for a faux-Parisian escapade. There will be music and artistic performances, as well as, bien sûr, a selfie station, where you can mug for the camera just like Emily. Attendees can also enjoy French food and some very special Lillet cocktails inspired by the show.

In fact, as part of this collaboration, Lillet has released two limited edition bottles, one Lillet Blanc and one Lillet Rosé, with original labels that call to mind some of Emily’s more memorable looks, including her black-and-white checkered blazer set, and her Audrey Hepburn-esque opera dress.

Can’t make the pop-up? You can still enjoy Lillet’s Emily-themed cocktails at home with these two recipes:

Emily Lillet Royale with Lillet Blanc

Ingredients:

1 part Lillet Blanc

2 parts champagne

1/2 part peach puree

Instructions:

Add Lillet Blanc, champagne, and peach puree to a glass with ice. Stir to combine, and garnish with strawberry and mint. (Note: Juliette Heirloom Peach Liqueur makes an excellent substitution for peach puree.)

Emily Lillet Royale with Lillet Rosé

Ingredients:

1 part Lillet Rosé

2 parts rosé champagne

1/2 part strawberry puree

Instructions:

Add Lillet Rosé, rosé champagne, and strawberry puree to a glass with ice. Stir to combine, and garnish with strawberry and mint.

Catherine Rickman is a writer, professional Francophile, and host of the Expat Horror Stories podcast. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman, or on TikTok @catinthekitchen.