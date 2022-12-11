[Sponsored article] There’s nothing like Paris during the Holidays. The Boulevard Haussmann is decked-out with lights; pastry chefs bring out the big (icing) guns to create the most beautiful holiday treats, and the shopping is unbeatable. There is perhaps no more quintessential Parisian holiday shopping experience more exciting than visiting Les Galeries Lafayette. There are the pop-ups, the celebrity chef collaborations, and, of course, the giant holiday tree in the middle of the coupole…
This holiday season, the largest European Department store is giving Frenchly readers an exclusive rewards for any purchases totaling 50 euros or more.
Download the e-vouchers below and use them at Les Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann before December 31st!
With brands ranging from affordability to luxury, plus books, Paris souvenirs, food items, home décor goods, and beauty products, shopping at Les Galeries Lafayette is an unforgettable experience, especially during the holiday season.
Moreover, as a true Parisian establishment, Les Galeries Lafayette doesn’t cut corners during the holidays. The entire store is decorated and the window displays are world-renown. Don’t forget the beautiful interior decorations and the pastries you’ll snack on between purchases. Honestly, no place in Paris is more festive.
To best enjoy the shopping and holiday tidings, present the €50, €200 or €600 voucher and your Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann receipts at a Concierge desk.
—————-
Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.