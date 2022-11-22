[Sponsored article] Whether as a gift or to treat yourself, a fine bottle of champagne is always a good idea. Festive yet simply and incontrovertibly elegant, this beverage adapts to all occasions and is unanimously appreciated.
But how to pick a great bottle? Some vineyards are famous worldwide. One such is the French family vineyard, Frerejean Freres. Now, as the holidays arrive, is a great time to discover this prestigious company.
Frerejean Frères produces some exceptional Premier & Grand Crus wine from Champagne. All are created with traditional craftsmanship and rigorous expertise.
Started in 2005 in the northeastern town of Avize by Rodolphe, Richard and Guillaume Frerejean-Taittinger (and later joined by partner, Laurent Dassault), the company is built on 30 years of knowledge from the brothers’ wine-making family heritage, combined with local expertise, and a deep connection to the terroir. The result is small batch, craft Champagne that is the epitome of luxury.
With the focus on modern-day craftsmanship, Frerejean Frères works the earth using traditional methods. Their production process honors the land, with a low-chemical approach (using minimal pesticides on the vines and low levels of sulfites in their Champagne).
It takes between six and eight years to make each bottle of Frerejean Frères Brut Premier Cru, and at least eight years to make a vintage cuvée.
Because of this slow and careful process, one can find the collection of Frerejean Frères Premier & Grand Crus wines in the most prestigious Michelin starred restaurants and hotels around the world. You can now have them at home, too. So order today and receive a bottle by the holidays.
