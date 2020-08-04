French Face: The Online Boutique that lets you ‘Shop Local’ in France no matter where you are

There’s no more satisfying shopping experience than having someone ask you where you got an accessory or item of clothing and being able to say, “Oh, this little shop abroad.”

In the Fast Fashion era, ‘Shopping Local’ has taken on the dual significance of allowing you to support small businesses, and also buy unique products that not everyone can get their hands on. Which is the entire M.O. behind French Face, a digital shopping platform that allows Americans to shop curated collections from small French boutiques, with easy shipping to the U.S.

“The small shop owners, designers, and creatives in France are the best in the world,” explains Molly Hanten, the CEO and founder of French Face, who started the company after lamenting the fact that boutiques in France were restricted by exorbitant shipping rates when dealing with international customers. “My goal with French Face was to take everyone shopping in France with me and to elevate these small shop owners who deserve the spotlight.”

The Minneapolis native fell in love with France in her early 20s, and became determined to create “an online experience that whisks you away to the streets of Paris and France for a few moments.” The company, which is set to launch in mid-August, features limited collections from brands Hanten has hand-selected, like the purse brand Louvreuse, one of her pet favorites on the site. “They are the epitome of French style to me. The ways the French use art and simple fashion to express themselves without being trendy or in-your-face are captured by these stunning bags.” But Hanten doesn’t go on looks alone, choosing to partner with mostly female-lead brands with “strong core values and company ethics.” One example is Les Mains de Mamie, an intergenerational female-led company that employs retired grandmothers, contributes to their retirement funds, and raises awareness for Alzheimer’s. “It is such a cool French brand breaking age biases and pushing the typical belief of what it means to be a woman aging.”

Since French Face items are currently available for pre-sale, now is the perfect time to shop the store before their official launch. Those interested should also check out their membership option, Club French Face, “which enables our members to help us pick the next French brands from their travels through nominating their favorite brands from their French trips.” Members also get discounts, first dibs on new launches, and the ability to shop launch leftovers at wholesale price.

Current collections include skincare lines from Embryolisse and Absolution, handmade jewelry from Cabirol Joaillerie and Monsieur Paris Bijoux, and handbags from cult favorite Rive Droite Paris. But be sure to check back every few weeks to see which part of Paris you’ll be walking down in style.

Featured Image: Stock Photos from Creative Lab / Shutterstock