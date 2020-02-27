7 French Summer Camps in the Washington DC Area

Summer may seem far away, but for parents in the Washington, DC region it’s just around the corner. Summer camp schedules have already been announced, and French and Francophone camps are already filling up on registrations. Here are seven summer camps in Washington, DC and just outside DC in Maryland and Virginia perfect for kids who speak (or are learning to speak) French.

In DC:

District of Columbia International School

Over two weeks, from July 6 to 24, the DCI Expeditions Summer Camp welcomes children ages 10 to 13. Activities in French, as well as Spanish and Mandarin, are offered from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the possibility of daycare ($100 per week) until 6 p.m. No previous language experience is necessary. — $350 for one week, $650 for two weeks, $950 for three weeks; 1400 Main Dr NW, Washington, DC 20012

La Boulangerie

La Boulangerie’s summer camp will (culturally) take your children to Morocco this summer. The program includes baking and bread making, as well as a celebration of the country’s cuisine, from street snacks to dishes such as chicken tagine, olives in lemon, and desserts such as ghriba, a semolina biscuit served with mint tea. Stories, music, costumes and dance will be part of the week’s activities. This French-speaking camp is from August 17 to 21, from 9:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., for children 6-9 years old, speaking any level of French. — $395 for the week. 6950 Maple St. NW., Washington, DC 20012

L’Alliance française

For this summer at l’Alliance Française, seven weeks of summer camps, organized around seven different themes, are open for registration. Activities for 5- to 11-year-olds around the Olympic Games, art, comics, science, are offered from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., from June 29 to August 14. Week 5 (July 27-31) features a special guest, Miraitowa, the mascot of the Tokyo Olympics. Non-native French speakers of all levels are welcome; kids will be put into two or three groups according to language level. — $520 per week ($455 for members), except week 1 which is $416 ($364) and week 5 which is $570 ($505); 2142 Wyoming Avenue NW. Washington, DC 20008

In Maryland:

French Academy

French Academy, the school that offers French courses in small groups all year round, is offering summer camps in Chevy Chase this summer for 5-12 year olds, from July 6 to August 7. Children are separated into two levels: beginners in French and advanced/bilingual. Language learning is through group games, puzzles, and art projects. Activities revolve around a weekly theme. Camp is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with daycare possible until 5:30 p.m. (around $130 per week), and half-days are also possible. Enrollment must happen at least three weeks before the beginning of the desired week. — $405 for the week, $305 for half-day; 5671 Western Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20015

My French Classes

This Saturday school, a reference for many French-speaking parents in the region, also opens its doors in the summer from June 16 to July 10 for camps for children 5-15 years old. Activities for Francophone children range from theatre to sports, science and music. French is always present: a complete immersion to practice throughout the day and a specific daily session to progress in language skills. The children are grouped by age and according to their level of French, though most are bilingual or close to it. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the possibility of daycare until 6 p.m. — $455 per week (except for the week including July 4, $370). Discounts are available if relatives are registered or if the child attends year-round classes; 9525 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814. Bus service available from Washington DC.

In Virginia:

French Academy

French Academy, the school also present in Chevy Chase, Maryland, offers summer camps at its Alexandria, Virginia facility on a reduced schedule and only from July 27 to August 7. The program includes outdoor games, crafts, and music in total French immersion to work on vocabulary. Children 5-12 years old are welcome regardless of their language level in French. Camp is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enrollment must happen at least three weeks before the beginning of the desired week. — $295 per week; 5749 Governors Pond Cir, Alexandria, VA 22310

CommuniKids

Created by parents in the DC area in 2005, the school offers a total of nine weeks of summer camps from June 22 to August 21 in Falls Church, Virginia. It’s a camp for very young children — toddlers must be between two and a half and six and a half years old to attend. On the program: a complete immersion in French and many outdoor activities around culture and art. The school offers camps for the day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or half day. Daycare is available starting at 7 a.m. and until 6 p.m. — $442 per week, $287 for half days; 115 Hillwood Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046