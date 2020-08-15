12 Easy French Vegetarian Recipes

Every vegetarian who’s visited France has had the experience of being treated like a second-class culinary citizen. From ordering a “vegetarian” dish that turns out to have bacon in it, to being offered a plate of plain roasted vegetables in place of a full meal, eating veggie in the land of duck confit and coq au vin can feel daunting. But there are a lot of protein-packed naturally vegetarian French recipes out there, as well as a few creative modifications on classic dishes.
Classics
View this post on Instagram
🍅Nutbourne Tomatoes are in season! Keen to see what the hype was about these Sussex tomatoes I picked some up from @thesussexpeasent. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours all with their own characteristics and flavours. 🍅I tried to keep this dish simple to showcase the tomatoes. A simple puff pastry tart with caramelised onions and the tomatoes layered on top. Finished with some feta, thyme and basil(totally optional, tasted really good without it). 🍅If any of you in Sussex come across these @nutbournetomato I really recommend giving them a go, they have so much more flavour then tomatoes found in the supermarket. If your in the Brighton area check out @thesussexpeasant as well. It’s a great way to pick up produce from local farms you may not have tried before.
Tarts
One of the simplest and most delicious boulangerie staples is the savory tart, an endlessly versatile meal generally topped with any variety of seasonal veg, and a hefty layer of cheese. To get the most out of high summer, try making a tomato tart. A cheese & caramelized onion tart is also one you’ll probably come across (use goat cheese, blue cheese, roquefort, fromage frais, or whatever you can get your hands on, but our vote is gruyère).
Quiches
For a dish where egg is the main protein power, you can essentially pick a cheese and a veggie and go from there. Ideal combinations include spinach and goat cheese, leek and gruyère, zucchini and parmesan, and onion and blue cheese.
Crêpes or galettes
A crêpe or galette (buckwheat crêpe) can be an excellent vehicle for veggies, cheese, egg, or anything else you’d like to throw in. Try this version filled with mushrooms and spinach, but feel free to improvise as you see fit.
Ratatouille
Thanks to Disney (and Julia Child) this Provençal peasant dish is now one of the most recognizable names in French cuisine. And it’s all veggie, all the time. Tomatoes, eggplant, yellow squash, and zucchini are combined with crushed tomatoes and seasonings to make one of the prettiest one-pan meals you’ll ever eat.
Sides & Appetizers
View this post on Instagram
{COUP DE MOU} Je ne sais pas si c'est la neige qui me donne envie de laver dans mon canapé ou mes soirées à travailler pour rattraper la journée mais là ce soir, j'ai envie d'un bon gratin dauphinois réconfortant 😋, accompagné d'un petit verre de blanc 🙊, d'une soirée sans cri d'enfants 😬 et d'un bon film avant d'aller me coucher pas trop tard 🤪 Est-ce trop demander 🤔 ? Je ne pense pas, mais c'est fait déjà beaucoup de paramètres 🤣 Allez, demain c'est le week-end 💪 // la recette du gratin dauphinois est dispo dans ma bio // – – – #lyon #frenchspeciality #frenchfood #frenchrecipe #recettemaison #comfortfood #winterfood #potatoes #gratindauphinois #pommesdeterre #culinarylife #inmyplate #thekitchen #feedfeedbaking #hyggelife #cocooningtime #eattheworld #foodfluffer #bbcgoodfood #cuisinemaison #damnthatsdelish #foodstylist #gloobyfood #todayfood
Veggie steak tartare
Tartare doesn’t have to be made with fish or beef. For a spectacular vegetarian take on steak tartare, we turn to chef Alex Gabriel for a recipe that involves tomatoes and red bell peppers.
Tapenade
Though normally made with anchovies, this salty dip, a Provençal celebration of local olives, can be made fully vegetarian, by adding a splash of red wine vinegar to give it that extra flavor layer.
French onion soup
All you need to do to enjoy this perennial French favorite in veggie format is substitute vegetable broth for the usual beef broth. Don’t forget bread on the side for dipping!
Cheese soufflé
Forget veal blanquette or sole meunière, everyone knows that the soufflé is the ultimate test of a home cook’s abilities. For those feeling up to the task, this recipe based on Julia Child’s is a marvelous showstopper you might want to audition the weekend before a big dinner party, before bringing it out to wow your guests the day of.
Gratin Dauphinois
Otherwise known as potatoes gratin, this cheesy, incomparable potato dish, crispy on top and gooey underneath, goes well with any meal.
Adaptations
View this post on Instagram
*NEW RECIPE ALERT* 🥳 . . If you would’ve told me 10 years ago that I’d be making bourguignon with mushrooms instead of beef, I honestly would’ve laughed. Before I got into plant-based eating, boeuf bourguignon (the hearty red wine beef stew) was one of my all-time favorite things. It was my go-to order in French restaurants and my special-occasion meal to make for friends. Cooking it took over 3 hours, but the stick-to-your-bones richness of the final dish was worth every minute. . . Now that I’m not cooking with meat anymore, I’m using mushrooms in place of beef and the results are [surprisingly, even to me!] as satisfying as the original – but without the heavy feeling that often follows a meaty meal. If you’re in the mood for somethin’ fancy tonight and have a whole bunch of 🍄🍄🍄, make this Mushroom Bourguignon! [recipe on thenewbaguette.com + my bio link]
Vegetarian hachis parmentier
Shepherd’s pie, or hachis parmentier, as the French call it, is a hearty dish made from beef, mashed potatoes, and cheese. But this version uses lentils as a base instead of beef, because let’s be honest, under all that potato and cheese, you’ll hardly notice the difference.
Mushroom bourguignon
Beef bourguignon is French culinary canon, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t do for a little 21st century update. Mushrooms, carrots, and pearl onions are already in the show, so why not make them the stars of this wintry red wine recipe?
Vegetarian Coq-au-Vin
There are plenty of versions of coq au vin, which is already heavy on winter root vegetables and meaty cremini mushrooms, that allow you to omit the traditional chicken and pancetta. Some call for eggplant and tofu, while others suggest black beans and a hefty portion of potatoes. Tempeh bacon is always a plus.
Featured Image: Stock Photos from Stepanek Photography / Shutterstock