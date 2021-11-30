Starting to think about your Christmas gifts? You’re in luck!

Frenchly is launching a partnership with the French Wink boutique in Chelsea, to bring the best of France under your Christmas tree: Gift boxes full of delicious and beautiful French products!

Delicious sailor hat-shaped dark chocolates with salted butter caramel made in Brest, a lavender citrus scented candle made from coconut and soy wax, foie gras from an almost 150-year-old French family business, a marinière shirt made from 100% cotton, a Paris snowglobe, a 100% cotton and made in France “Joyeuses Fêtes” kitchen towel… these items will help you get ready for a very French Christmas!

You can order any of the 3 box sizes here: