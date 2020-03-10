Anthropologie Has a New Line of French-Inspired Items Designed by Clare V.

Less than half a year after releasing the adorable French bistro dishware collection, Anthropologie has dropped another collection that’s sure to please Francophiles. Designer Clare V. has made a special collection with Anthropologie, inspired by the life of Pablo Picasso while he resided in Cannes, France, and Clare’s own vacation on Île de Ré.

Here are some of our absolute favorite items from the new Clare V. collection for Anthropologie.

Advertisement

Maisonette “Oui” Mug

They say you should wake up and say yes every day, but how about oui instead?

— Buy the mug for $16 here

Maisonette Glass Candle

Three scents are available: À la campagne (in the countryside), À la mer (by the sea), and Dans les bois (in the woods).

— Buy for $28 here

J’aime La Vie Sweatshirt

The message is loud and clear on this cozy number: I love life.

— Buy for $125 here

Maisonette “La Sardine Française” Mug

This mug has almost a vintage feel to it when you take in its forest green and sea blue coloring with the phrase “the French sardine” on the side.

— Buy for $16 here

Souvenir de la Fête Plate

This serving tray will hold all your desserts and party treats.

— Buy for $58 here

Piscine Beach Towel

With a towel this cute, you’ll be lounging poolside all day (as opposed to taking lessons, as it suggests.)

— Buy for $54 here

Maisonnette Tray

For your mail, your jewelry, or anything else you can’t find, there are these trays, available in two sizes.

— Buy for $22-$24 here

Maisonette “Lips” Mug

Bisous! The lips on the side of this mug make it adorable and Instagrammable.

— Buy for $16 here

Maisonette Dinner Plate

We’re not quite sure how “Commit dit-on l’amour?” (How do you say love?) fits on a dinner plate, but it sure is cute.

— Buy for $24 here

Merci Stationery Set

There’s nothing quite as sweet as receiving snail mail, especially when it’s just for a hello (or bonjour!).

— Buy for $20 here

Maisonette Dessert Plate

There’s a matching dessert plate for each of the three adorable mugs (hello, saucer for a mug!) and the serving plate in the Clare V. line.

— Buy for $18 here

La Plage Beach Towel

In case anyone didn’t know where to find you, this beach towel says it all.

— Buy for $54 here

Reusable Paper Lunch Bag

The French love to be eco-friendly. Pack your lunch in this reusable bag.

— Buy for $36 here

Bamboo Melamine Bento Box

Because you can’t use a brown reusable lunch bag without a super cute, colorful lunch box to balance it out.

— Buy for $18 here

Striped Glass Carafe

To go with the glass carafe, you can also get glass tumblers in three different colors.

— Buy for $58 here

Oui Sweatshirt

This fun, bright-green sweatshirt is perfect for spring.

— Buy for $125 here

Shop the full Clare V. for Anthropologie collection here.