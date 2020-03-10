Anthropologie Has a New Line of French-Inspired Items Designed by Clare V.

Less than half a year after releasing the adorable French bistro dishware collection, Anthropologie has dropped another collection that’s sure to please Francophiles. Designer Clare V. has made a special collection with Anthropologie, inspired by the life of Pablo Picasso while he resided in Cannes, France, and Clare’s own vacation on Île de Ré.
Here are some of our absolute favorite items from the new Clare V. collection for Anthropologie.
Maisonette “Oui” Mug
They say you should wake up and say yes every day, but how about oui instead?
— Buy the mug for $16 here
Maisonette Glass Candle
Three scents are available: À la campagne (in the countryside), À la mer (by the sea), and Dans les bois (in the woods).
— Buy for $28 here
J’aime La Vie Sweatshirt
The message is loud and clear on this cozy number: I love life.
— Buy for $125 here
Maisonette “La Sardine Française” Mug
This mug has almost a vintage feel to it when you take in its forest green and sea blue coloring with the phrase “the French sardine” on the side.
— Buy for $16 here
Souvenir de la Fête Plate
This serving tray will hold all your desserts and party treats.
— Buy for $58 here
Piscine Beach Towel
With a towel this cute, you’ll be lounging poolside all day (as opposed to taking lessons, as it suggests.)
— Buy for $54 here
Maisonnette Tray
For your mail, your jewelry, or anything else you can’t find, there are these trays, available in two sizes.
— Buy for $22-$24 here
Maisonette “Lips” Mug
Bisous! The lips on the side of this mug make it adorable and Instagrammable.
— Buy for $16 here
Maisonette Dinner Plate
We’re not quite sure how “Commit dit-on l’amour?” (How do you say love?) fits on a dinner plate, but it sure is cute.
— Buy for $24 here
Merci Stationery Set
There’s nothing quite as sweet as receiving snail mail, especially when it’s just for a hello (or bonjour!).
— Buy for $20 here
Maisonette Dessert Plate
There’s a matching dessert plate for each of the three adorable mugs (hello, saucer for a mug!) and the serving plate in the Clare V. line.
— Buy for $18 here
La Plage Beach Towel
In case anyone didn’t know where to find you, this beach towel says it all.
— Buy for $54 here
Reusable Paper Lunch Bag
The French love to be eco-friendly. Pack your lunch in this reusable bag.
— Buy for $36 here
Bamboo Melamine Bento Box
Because you can’t use a brown reusable lunch bag without a super cute, colorful lunch box to balance it out.
— Buy for $18 here
Striped Glass Carafe
To go with the glass carafe, you can also get glass tumblers in three different colors.
— Buy for $58 here
Oui Sweatshirt
This fun, bright-green sweatshirt is perfect for spring.
— Buy for $125 here
Shop the full Clare V. for Anthropologie collection here.