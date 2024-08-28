10 Unique Souvenirs You Can Only Find in Provence

The South of France, particularly Provence, is renowned for its artisanal craftsmanship, across goods like ceramics, textiles, gourmet foods, perfumed delights, and jewelry. You’ve seen Jane Birkin with her Provence-style straw bags and Brigitte Bardot in Provence linen, and caught the scent of gorgeous perfumes—many of which come from Grasse, right in the heart of Provence—wafting from les françaises in passing. So, what should you bring home as a souvenir from Provence, in order to carry this sense of southern style home with you?

Make some room in your suitcase, because you’re in for a treat. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite Provençal finds, exclusive to the region, that you should definitely pick up on your way home.

Where is Provence?

The Provence region is located in Southeastern France, and includes areas like Bouches-du-Rhône, Var, Vaucluse, and parts of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. The area is known for its lavender fields, vineyards, and Mediterranean coastline, and it encompasses historic cities such as Marseille and Avignon, as well as picturesque villages like Aix-en-Provence and the stunning Verdon Gorge.

Why are Artisanal Provençal Products Valuable?

Handcrafted Provençal goods are highly valued for their deep connection to the region’s history, culture, and natural environment, embodying centuries of tradition and artisanal expertise. From the meticulously hand-painted ceramics of Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, to the vibrant indiennes textiles of Aix-en-Provence, each item reflects Provence’s unique beauty and heritage. And these artisan crafts come as quite a contrast to the rest of the country, often boasting vivid colors and patterns. The world-renowned perfumes of Grasse, made with local flowers like jasmine and lavender, showcase the region’s mastery in creating unique, high-quality fragrances. Similarly, Provençal olive oil, often harvested by hand and cold-pressed, is celebrated for its rich flavor and distinctive terroir. These handcrafted French goods are more than just products; they are a tangible expression of Provençal life, making them truly irreplaceable and highly sought after.

What are the gourmet specialties of Provence?

Provence is known for its rich culinary heritage, and offers a variety of gourmet specialties that capture the essence of the region’s flavors. This slice of France is famous for its herbes de Provence, a fragrant blend of dried herbs like thyme, rosemary, and lavender, which is used to season many local dishes. Tapenade, a flavorful olive spread, and aïoli, an emulsified sauce of garlic and olive oil, are staples in Provençal cuisine, often served with fresh bread, vegetables, or seafood. And the region is also celebrated for its rosé wines and lavender honey, both of which are produced using the natural bounty of the South of France. Nougat, panisse, olives, pastis — the list goes on. Provence knows how to savor food, and its specialties are not only delicious, but also easy to pack and transport. Whether you pick up your favorites at a street market or a local épicerie, you’re set. Some of these delights are even available at the airport, saving you from extra check-in kilos.

10 Provençal Souvenirs Worth Bringing Home

1. All things Lavender

If you’ve seen photos of the picturesque lavender fields of Valensole, it should be no surprise that many products sold in Provence are lavender-scented. For a chic way to scent your closet or room, consider a Lavender Fuseaux, also known as a lavender wand or lavender bottle—a traditional Provençal craft made by weaving ribbon around fresh lavender stems to create a beautifully scented decorative item. Other excellent souvenirs include miel de lavande (fragrant and delicious lavender honey), as well as lavender sachets, lavender-scented bath products, and more. With these, your suitcase is sure to carry the soothing scent of lavender all the way home.

Where to find: Folies de Provence, 10 Rue Maréchal Foch, Aix-en-Provence

2. Indiennes Provençal Fabric

Indiennes fabric, popularized in Provence during the 17th century, was inspired by vibrant, hand-printed cotton fabrics imported from India. These textiles feature intricate patterns with floral and botanical motifs, created using traditional block-printing techniques. Over time, local artisans in Provence developed their own versions, now iconic for their rich colors and distinctive designs. Indiennes fabrics are used in Provençal clothing, home decor, and table linens, reflecting the region’s cultural heritage. You can find a range of these items, including dresses, skirts, scarves, tablecloths, and napkins, typically starting at around 10 euros. For fashion enthusiasts, Souleiado offers some of the most stunning prints in this traditional fabric. (Even Princess Di was a fan of their bags!)

Where to find: Souleiado shops in Cannes, Menton, Antibes, Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Cassis, Arles and more.

3. Fragrance

Provence is not only visually enchanting but also renowned as the world’s perfume capital, with Grasse at its heart. Among the many available fragrance brands, Rose et Marius in Aix-en-Provence stands out, offering exquisite refillable candles made from transparent Murano glass that beautifully illuminate when lit. If you’re back in the U.S. and find your Provençal scents running low, you might turn to the gorgeous luxury perfumes and accessories of Veronique Gabai, which are inspired by the Côte d’Azur and produced with ingredients from Grasse. You can also find the local brand Les Parfums de Grasse, where you can find vintage-inspired scents, sprays, and ambient diffusers for just 17€-25€.

Where to find: Rose et Marius, 3 Rue Thiers, Aix-en-Provence. Les Parfums de Grasse, 2 rue de Grasse, Pierrelatte

4. Swimwear

Being so close to the sea, it’s no surprise that the South of France boasts exceptional swimwear. From heritage brands like the world-famous Vilebrequin, to boutique labels found in local stores, there’s something for everyone. Pain de Sucre, originally from Marseille, offers super chic options, while newcomer Posidonie from Toulon stands out with its sustainable swimwear made from recycled fabrics, delivering that quintessential French style.

Where to find: Pain de Sucre has stores in Marseille, Nice and Cannes; Posidonie is available at the NATIVES Concept Store (1 & 6 Rue Laurent Fauchier, Aix-en-Provence), and Club 55 (43 Bd Patch, Ramatuelle)

5. Local Artwork

It’s no wonder Cézanne and other art world legends were so inspired by Provence—the region is truly breathtaking. And its tradition as a haven for artists continues today, with charming boutiques across Provence offering a range of excellent options for decorating your home, from prints to paintings by emerging artists. Saint Paul de Vence, one of the world’s most famous hilltop villages, is particularly renowned as an art Mecca, and its galleries are definitely worth a visit. Our favorite is Galerie AGMG, which offers a fantastic selection with a contemporary vibe. You can also find licensed Picasso and Joan Miró cushions and pillows there.

Where to find: Galerie AGMG, 69 rue Grande, Saint Paul de Vence

6. Linen Fashion

With the summer heat in full swing, linen clothing is the ultimate way to stay cool. Street markets are filled with pants and shirts in natural, muted colors, but if you’re seeking something more upscale, Luxe Provence—photographer Jamie Beck’s favorite brand—is the perfect choice. Their dresses will make you feel like a true Provençal princess. You can also find the brand Lin en Provence across distinct markets in Provence (Saint Rémy de Provence, Chateaurenard and Pont Saint-Esprit) with dresses starting at 35€.

Where to find: Find Luxe Provence at the Hôtel Crillon Le Brave boutique, Place de l’Eglise, 84410 Crillon-le-Brave

7. Panier à la Jane Birkin

The French may use their baskets for shopping at local markets, but they also make a fashion statement with them, just like the late Jane Birkin did. Market stalls are brimming with straw baskets in various sizes, qualities, and price brackets. You can’t resist taking one home, even if it’s just to carry the extra trinkets you’ll be bringing back as a “carry-on.” Some come lined with linen and have zippers or ties, while others are simple natural baskets with long leather straps. They go with everything!

Where to find: Le Palais d’ Osier, 3 Rue de la Préfecture, Nice

8. Savon de Marseille

How could you resist? At Frenchly, we have a special love for this olive oil-based soap and all its numerous uses. Bring back a block of Savon de Marseille and immerse yourself in the essence of Provence. Many brands that sell this style of soap also offer other products, like hand cream, body wash, and other self-care essentials, all of which make for excellent gifts.

Where to find: Savonnerie Marseillaise de la Licorne, 106 Quai du Port, Marseille

9. Calissons

Calissons are a distinctive Provençal treat, made from a blend of ground almonds, candied fruit (typically melon and orange), and a light layer of icing. With a history dating back to the 15th century, these small, almond-shaped confections are a delicious reflection of the region’s culinary heritage. Bringing home a box of calissons offers a unique way to share the flavors of Provence, far beyond the usual souvenirs. You can find the best ones in Aix-en-Provence, where traditional artisans continue to craft them with care.

Where to find: Léonard Parli, 35 Av. Victor Hugo, Aix-en-Provence

10. Hand-Painted Ceramics

Hand-painted ceramics from Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, considered one of the most beautiful villages in France, are a timeless reflection of Provençal artistry. Found in local boutiques, artisan shops, and markets throughout Provence, these pieces serve both decorative and practical purposes. From intricately designed plates and bowls to charming vases, each item captures the region’s rich cultural heritage, making them perfect for adding a touch of French elegance to your home.

Where to find: Atelier Soleil, Chem. de Quinson, Moustiers-Sainte-Marie

The Best Flea Markets in Provence

Some of the best shopping options in Provence can be found outside the bounds of traditional boutiques. French brocantes, or flea markets, are brimming with treasures. Consider a vintage picture frame to display the artwork you bought in Saint Paul de Vence, or perhaps some charming home decor. You can often find embroidered napkins and tablecloths made from French lace, to add a perfect touch of Provençal elegance to any home.

L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue hosts Europe’s third-largest antiques fair, attracting collectors from around the world. Marseille offers vintage treasures at Les Puces Fifi and the Quartier des Antiquaires. Fayence in the Var features the Grand Jardin fair, with over 60 exhibitors showcasing antiques and decor. And the weekly market in Sommières includes both a daytime and lively nighttime market during the summer, perfect for discovering unique finds. For more details, visit Provence Flea Markets.