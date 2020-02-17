Event Details

Monet, Renoir... Chagall. Journeys Around the Mediterranean



Location : Atelier des Lumières Paris Advertisement Address : 38 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011

Now that its wildly popular exhibit on Vincent Van Gogh has ended, Atelier des Lumières is looking ahead by looking back — about 250 years back.

The digital museum’s next exhibit features 20 French artists and focuses on what their work has in common, the Mediterranean. “Monet, Renoir… Chagall. Journeys Around the Mediterranean” explores the Mediterranean-focused pieces of artists like Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, André Derain, and Marc Chagall, spanning the period between Impressionism and Modernism. The exhibit will run from February 28, 2020 to January 3, 2021. Tickets are already available to purchase, with the option of booking tickets for a specific date and time to ensure entry.

After Van Gogh made some of his greatest works in the South of France by the Mediterranean sea, artists hoped to find the same inspiration and beauty there on the shores themselves. Thus, in the 1880s, artists left Paris and the north for the south, setting up their easels between Collioure, close to Spain, and Saint-Tropez, close to Italy. It is these artists, who either migrated south or were born there, whose work is featured.

The exhibit will take visitors through the artistic movements in more than 500 works displayed on 10-meter walls in a large hall where visitors can get a 360-degree view of the art.

This visual and musical creation is by Gianfranco Iannuzzi, Massimiliano Siccardi, and Renato Gatto. The exhibit is produced by Culturespaces.