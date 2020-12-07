Gifts to Support French Businesses in New York

Make at least one person close to you a little happier while supporting one of the small French businesses that need it right now: if this seems like a good idea, this list of Christmas gifts is for you.

The 100% French products of French Wink

The essential French online boutique French Wink offers a large selection of food products, but also objects, utensils, and accessories of all kinds. Baby clothes, body care products, books, and paintings: if you can’t find what you’re looking for, then you’re the picky one! All items for sale on the platform are made by French artisans, from paintings by artist Carole Jury to t-shirts by French-York. Some of their products are for sale at the French Wink boutique at Chelsea’s OCabanon restaurant.

Buy some French-language books

Promoting French literature in the United States, this is the noble mission upon which Sandrine Mehrez Kukurudz is fixated, the novelist and founder of Rencontres des auteurs francophones. In addition to hosting a regular program to showcase these diverse pens, the Frenchwoman also sells their books at her online boutique, and on the French Wink website. You can find novels, nonfiction, and books for children among the dozens of works available. Shipping available all over the U.S. It’s worth mentioning as well that the bookstore of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, Albertine, also offers a large selection of books for sale online, as well as Christmas decorations, showcased on their Instagram account. For childrens’ books, head in the direction of La Librairie des Enfants, in person or online.

The Womens’ Christmas Market She for S.H.E.

The French womens’ network She for S.H.E. has organized a new edition of its Christmas market. What makes it unique: the S.H.E. Market highlights services and products made by its own members. The menu is as varied as their profiles: the ayurvedic treatments of Marie Viellard (UMA Center), an experience of personalized image consulting by Fanny Pradier of S_ignature by F.P., or even games for children from Merci Bisous.

Support a French restaurant, grocery store, or boutique

To help French people and Francophiles in the Tri-State Area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) to identify French merchants, the French Consulate of New York has allied with the platform Mapstr to create an interactive map of restaurants, grocery stores, and different stores in the area. Nearly 300 addresses are listed on this useful and “solidaire” tool. And like all Mapstr maps, this one is very collaborative: you can even add places yourself as you wish.

Eco-friendly and local products from Closiist

Closiist, the new platform founded by Julie and Benjamin Thibault-Dury, two French entrepreneurs in New York, offers a large selection of green products, like zero waste kits, seeds to plant, and reusable straws. There are also many more gifts available (clothing, culinary tools, shoes…) to discover on this cool new site dedicated to local artisans.