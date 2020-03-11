The 2020 Guide to French Summer Camps in Florida

How do you keep kids occupied physically and mentally during the summer months? Here are some of our favorite French camps in Florida that’ll delight all kinds of kids and help them with their French. Spots are filling fast, so sign up now. (And remember, most camps don’t require children to be native speakers to attend, but don’t be afraid to call and ask!)

Les Samedis Français

Among the summer camp newcomers, Les Samedis Français, an association created by Axelle Gault last September offering immersion courses to reinforce the learning of the French language, is planning its first summer camp in Orlando. During the various sessions organized between Monday, June 29 and Friday, August 14, children from 3 to 17 years old will enjoy not only school activities but also artistic and playful activities such as theatre, singing, cooking, and crafting. To attend camp, students must be at approximately the level of French a French child of their age would be at. The association also organizes a summer camp in sections of one week or for the whole summer in Montreal. — 709 Edgewater Dr, Orlando. Cost: $500 per week. Sign up here or by calling (407) 970-8450.

Association des Petits Écoliers of Miami

The Association des Petits Écoliers of Miami (APEM) is organizing its summer camp around the theme “Fun, Friends and French” from Monday, June 15 to Friday, July 3 in Miami Shores. For three weeks, children from 4 to 12 years old will be able to enrich their vocabulary while having fun with various activities in French. Registration opens on Wednesday, April 1. French learners of any level are welcome. — Miami Shores Community Church School, 9823 NE 4th Ave #2, Miami Shores. Cost: $275 per week. Sign up by calling (786) 775-2736

NotJustMath Tutoring Center

Like every year, NotJustMath Tutoring Center sets up its summer camp dedicated to mathematics at its location in North Miami. Starting in June, your children will be able to practice French while learning algebra, geometry and the theorems of Pythagoras and Thales. — 1175 NE 125th St #604, North Miami. Sign up by calling (786) 529-6284

Lycée Franco-Américain International School

Throughout the summer, from Monday, June 8 to Friday, August 7, the Lycée Franco-Américain International School in Cooper City will allow children from 4 to 15 years old to improve their knowledge of French by participating in numerous fun and sporty activities. On the program: theatre, gardening, cooking classes, water games, and dance. — 8900 Stirling Rd, Cooper City. Cost: $200 per week. Sign up by calling (954) 237-0356

The French American School of Tampa Bay

Based in St. Petersburg on the west coast of Florida, The French American School of Tampa Bay organizes its summer camp from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 31. The school offers young campers the opportunity to learn more about French cultural history and to have fun with art and sports workshops, but also have a little time to relax. All levels of French speakers are welcome. — 2100 62nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $300 per week. Sign up by calling (727) 800-2159

Le Petit Prince

“A Passport to French” is the theme of the summer camp organized by The French International School of Boca Raton Le Petit Prince starting Monday, June 8. For eight weeks, your child will be able to travel to Paris, Montreal, Switzerland or Haiti through fun and creative activities to celebrate Francophonie. — 7902 N Montoya Cir, Boca Raton. Cost: $300 per week. Sign up by calling (561) 465-5742

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Florida

Soccer fans will be flocking to the Paris Saint-Germain Academy Florida, which is planning several intensive week-long camps from Monday, June 1 to Friday, July 31 at two different locations in Coral Gables and Lauderhill. Young soccer players aged 6 to 13 will be able to train to play like the French greats Kylian Mbappé or Antoine Griezmann. The camp is open to English speakers. — St Thomas Episcopal Parish School: 5692 N Kendall Dr, Coral Gables, FL. Broward County Stadium: 3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Cost: $450 per week. Sign up here or by calling (800) 399-9665

Miami Kiteboarding

Young athletes will also appreciate the introductory courses in water activities such as kayaking, kneeboarding, kitesurfing or wakeboarding that Miami Kiteboarding has been offering in French for more than 10 years. Intended for children from 7 to 14 years old, this summer camp offers several sessions that will be held from Monday, June 8 to Friday, August 7 on the beach of Crandon Park in Key Bicayne. — 6767 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. Cost: $275 per week. Sign up here or at (786) 897-8769