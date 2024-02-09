Great French Rosé Wines for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the day of all things pink and romantic, and what could be more romantic than a perfectly pink bottle of French rosé? These gorgeous French wines are ideal for pairing with an extravagant meal with your loved one… or a romcom night with the girls. (Even better, enjoy one all to yourself with a homemade crème brûlée and a great French TV show.) Whatever your style, there is a great French rosé that you can get in the U.S. just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Best French Rosés for Valentine’s Day

Château la Mascaronne Rosé

If you’re looking for a crowd-pleaser, this rosé from Château la Mascaronne is your wine. This intensely fruity rosé from Provence is bright pink, with a distinct strawberry aroma and balanced acidity. It has the bonus of being organic, and gifted with a strong aging potential. So you might as well get a second bottle to try at Valentine’s Day next year! This wine pairs well with lighter dishes, but you should avoid pairing with dishes that are too creamy, cheesy, or buttery so the freshness of the bouquet really comes through.

Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Rosé

If you’re looking for a vegan, organic wine helping to save the planet, you may want to check out Le Rosé from Souleil Vin de Bonté. This rosé from the Languedoc is by far the best value for price on this list, at around $17 per bottle, and part of the cost goes to ocean preservation efforts. Not surprising for a wine that tastes like the sea, with a salinity typical of wines from the region. Notes of blood orange, strawberries, and melon balance a striking acidity with bright fruit and grounding minerality.

Picayune Hay Penny Rosé

Picayune Cellars in Napa Valley produces delicate, bang-for-buck stunners from French winemaker Claire Weinkauf. A favorite is their Hay Penny Rosé, a Syrah with notes of watermelon, raspberry, stone fruit, and lavender. This wine is proof that a screwtop bottle is an indicator of ease, not quality, and it makes for the perfect wine for newly cohabitating couples who can’t yet find the corkscrew among their unopened moving boxes.

Fleurs de Prairie

Fleurs de Prairie is a bright, citrusy rosé from the Languedoc region whose name comes from the carpets of wildflowers that cover their vineyards in the South of France. A combination of Grenache Noir, Syrah, Carignan, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre, this French rosé has notes of red fruit with a tropical finish.

Berne Inspiration

Château de Berne‘s Inspiration 2022 rosé has consistently been a top-rated Provence rosé, and there’s a reason for it. A blend of Grenache Noir, Cinsault, and Syrah, this tart, mouthwatering rosé has notes of strawberry, grapefruit, and citrus blossom. Pair it with roast chicken with lemon and Herbs de Provence, seafood pasta, or lobster, and allow this wine to transport you to the rolling vineyards of Provence. (This is my personal favorite of the still rosés.)

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé

If you’re looking to splurge on a fabulous champagne this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the Brut Rosé from Champagne Billecart-Salmon. This stunning champagne is all red fruit and citrus, with notes of raspberry, a creamy mouthfeel, and a crisp finish. Serve alongside sushi, salmon, or any dessert with red fruits.

Non-Alcoholic French Rosé: French Bloom

For a premium non-alcoholic rosé, turn to French Bloom, a French zero-proof sparkling wine brand whose products are made with organic dealcoholized Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Their Le Rosé is tart and mineral, with notes of rose petal, berries, and peach. Add raspberries or strawberries to your glass for an extra fruity touch.

Catherine Rickman is a writer, professional Francophile, and host of the Expat Horror Stories podcast. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman, or on TikTok @catinthekitchen.