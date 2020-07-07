French Model Cindy Bruna Shares Her Skincare Routine

“Rule number one is to remove your makeup. Don’t EVER go to sleep with your makeup on,” explains French model Cindy Bruna in this exclusive tour of her nighttime skincare routine with Harper’s Bazaar.

She starts, of course, with the indispensable Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water to get her makeup off, followed by a little exfoliating with Frank Body Original Lip Scrub. She changes her routine every month or two so her skin doesn’t get used to one product or another, but right now she uses two different masks on her face at the same time (no more than twice per week), because of her combination skin. For oily areas, it’s L’Oréal Pure-Clay Purify & Mattify Mask, and she uses Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant for drier parts of her face. Bruna then mixes Doterra Hydrating Body Mist and Kos Paris Beurre de Mangue to apply to the neck, shoulders, chest, and legs, for deep hydration.

Advertisement

Every other week, she uses the L’Oréal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Ampoules serum on her face and neck (don’t forget the neck!) and works it into her skin using a face roller, followed by a L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment. After that, sweet dreams should be assured.