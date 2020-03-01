Agenda

A Week of French Language Cinema in Los Angeles

Tickets here Location : Theatre Raymond Kabbaz Address : 10361 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles

Swiss, Rwandan, Belgian, French and Quebecois films: French-language cinema will be in the spotlight from Wednesday, March 18 to Sunday, March 22 during the eleventh edition of the Week of French Language Cinema at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz in Los Angeles. The selected films will be subtitled in English.

This edition will open on Wednesday, March 18 with Nos batailles by Guillaume Senez. In this film, Olivier struggles to fight injustices at work and to manage the education of his children at home while his wife is away. This Franco-Belgian dramatic comedy will be preceded by the short film Tutu by Gaspar Chabaud.

The following day, the festival will present La miséricorde de la jungle (The Mercy of the Jungle), directed by Joël Karekezi. The film follows Xavier and Faustin, two soldiers who lose track of their battalion during the Second Congo War. They will then have to face a new enemy, the jungle.

On Friday, March 20, André Forcier’s Les fleurs oubliées will be screened. In this comedy, a botanist decides to leave paradise to return to Earth to help a man in his fight against a polluting multinational corporation. Prior to this Quebec feature film, Le pigeon by William Mazzoleni will be screened.

On Saturday, March 21, you can discover the autobiographical work Jeune Juliette by director Anne Emond, which follows the last weeks of classes of an unpopular college student, Juliette.

Two feature films will conclude the festival on Sunday, March 22 at 4:30 p.m. Tambour battant, by François-Christophe Marzal, is set in a small village in the region of Valais, Switzerland, where the inhabitants are scrambling around the implosion of the local brass band. Then, Le mystère Henri Pick, directed by Rémi Bezançon, will plunge viewers into an investigation. When a young editor publishes a manuscript discovered by chance, it becomes a best-seller. A literary critic is not fooled and decides to go in search of the truth.