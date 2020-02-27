Attend an Exclusive Shopping Experience at Sézane in Nolita

Agenda

Exclusive Shopping Experience @ l'Appartement Sézane

RSVP here Advertisement Time : 10:00 AM Location : L'Appartement Sézane Address : 254 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012

Created in 2013 by Morgane Sézalory, Sézane was born from a desire to offer women the finest quality pieces with a Parsian touch. Located in the heart of Nolita since 2017, L’Appartement Sézane is the brand’s only permanent address in the United States.

To celebrate the release of their new Spring Collection, you are invited on to discover their new pieces from Paris, before anyone else, on March 8 during an exclusive shopping party.

Bold cuts, bright hues and vintage-inspired florals… This is a collection which captures the ethereal spirit of spring. Be the first to discover it over a complimentary petit-déjeuner and with special surprises created especially for you.

The only way to make sure you get into the exclusive shopping party is by RSVPing here.