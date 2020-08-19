5-Step French Skincare Routine with Essential Oils

We all know French women tend to swear by their essential oils. But few people make it look as effortless as strategist Priscilla Rossi, a French Geneva-based blogger and jane-of-all-trades.

In this video for Parisian Vibe, Priscilla explains her beauty routine in 5 steps. Starting with washing her face with—what else?—Savon de Marseille, followed by rosewater, or a refreshing Caudalie skin toner/facial spray. A L’Occitane eye cream is absolutely essential, as is jojoba oil, which hydrates the skin and regulates sebum levels. For those looking to splurge to feel fancy, there’s also this Vitamin C and E Oil from Darphin. And not even a true no-foundation Frenchie can resist a good highlighter in 2020.

Watch til the end to find out the four ingredients to Priscilla’s secret mask… because that’s all we’ll share with you.