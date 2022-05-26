Wedding season is in full swing. But wedding gifting is an art of its own, with plenty of rules to follow including the registry, time frame for gifting and varying tastes. And while we all wish to be gifted a trip to France, when that’s not possible, you can bring France to the newly-married couple. We’re here to lighten the burden that often comes with receiving a wedding invite and then wondering what you can gift the new couple. Here’s our guide to our very favorite French-inspired presents for newlyweds. (The good news is you have a full year to send someone a gift—so browse away and pick the perfect thing!)

Carrière Frères La Rose Aime Le Poivre Candle

Carrière Frères is a French heritage brand of master candle makers established in the 17th and 18th centuries. Today the Normandy-based brand is committed to sustainability and uses 100% vegetable wax. The La Rose Aime Le Poivre candle is a special ode to the “Queen of Flowers,” a romantic and noble scent of rose mixed with pepper It is an excellent gift for a newlywed couple to fill their home with the perfume of France’s best!

$75, available at CarriereFreres.com

Lalique Merlot Wine Glasses

Lalique is a French glassmaker, founded by renowned glassmaker and jeweler René Lalique in 1888. It’s an exquisite transparent glassmaker showcasing some of the most stunning pieces on the market. Every couple should have a set of good wine glasses, so start them off with the best by gifting a set of stylish Lalique glasses like these Merlot glasses inspired by the Blackbirds & Grapes motif designed by René Lalique in 1928 for the legendary Orient-Express. Cheers!

Available upon request.

Picnic Basket

The French have mastered the art of pique-nique, and they’ve outfitted it with excellent wicker baskets to facilitate the transport of food, utensils, and wine. Set up the new family with their own picnic basket that’s sure to get plenty of use. This Williams-Sonoma option includes everything one may ever need for a picnic ranging from a wine opener to plates, utensils, and more.

$199.95, available at Williams-Sonoma.com

Saint James His-and-Hers Marinière Shirts

The town of Saint-James, rich in its thousand-year-old tradition in the bay of Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, gave its name to the brand in 1889. The brand is best known for its French-style marinière, aka striped, shirts. Every couple should have their own matching outfits. Why not a personalized striped shirt set? It’s sure to score a point on the unique gift list.

Available at US.Saint-James.com

Peugeot Paris USelect Salt & Pepper Mills

May the newlywed’s life be salty and spicy with these Peugeot mills. The classic French brand has been making the highest-quality mills since 1840, and today it is a chef’s favorite.

Available at Food52.com

Hôtel Plaza Athénée Le Goûter de La Galerie Gift Card

For the gourmand couple that loves to travel to Paris, give them the gift of indulging in Paris’ best goûter (or, tea time) at the iconic Plaza Athénée hotel. This experience allows guests to savor a selection of pastry creations and a Rose Royal cocktail, inside the bright and elegant La Galerie.

Petanque Balls & Case

Anything from the official Elysee store is a great gift for a Francophile couple. Add a little bit of games into the life of the newlyweds with a petanque (the French version of the Italian “bocce”) set that they can enjoy together or use for entertainment when having guests over. The bleu, blanc, rouge colors of the set make it extra-French.

€35,70 and €69.90, available at Boutique.Elysee.fr

Le Creuset

Everyone and their mother wants a cast iron Round Dutch Oven in a beautiful enamel color from Le Creuset. Set up the new family with their very own magic pot for the kitchen, as it is truly one of the best kitchen appointments that exist. The heritage brand is a must-have staple in all French homes.

Available at Food52.com

Antique French Travel Poster

Wish the couple a lifetime of travel and joy with an antique French travel poster from Etsy. Colorful designs make it a great piece to frame and hang up on the wall as home decor. You can also play around with the destination, perhaps choosing somewhere the couple is headed for their honeymoon to commemorate the time.

Available on Etsy.com

Dom Pérignon 2012 Vintage

Every marriage should start with a great wine like this Dom Pérignon 2012 Vintage champagne. It is a spectacular bubbly for a special occasion. It is also customary for newly married couples to store a bottle for a future wedding anniversary, according to The Knot. This one is an excellent bottle to store for a future special date!

French Linen Tablecloth

If the newlywed couple loves to throw dinner parties, an Œuvres Sensibles tablecloth is the perfect gift for them. No need to have mastered the art of French cooking — any dinner is sure to be a hit served atop one of these custom-made pieces by artist Sarah Espeute. Her antique linen and cotton-embroidered works will transport the table to the South of France, with cabbages, baguettes, glasses of wine and place settings stitched into the cloth. They’re very nearly too pretty to eat off of.

Starting at $542, available at oeuvres-sensibles.fr

Raynaud Limoges Porcelain

French porcelain from Limoges is one of the best-regarded, delivering in both quality and style. The hard-paste porcelain began to be manufactured in Limoges in the late 18th century when suitable clay was found in the area. It was in exactly 1768, when a chemist’s wife in St. Yrieixin, a commune just outside of Limoges, found a white substance in the soil. What she had found was “white gold,” which would become the basis for the town’s famous porcelain. Set up the newly married couple with their own proper French China.

Available at Raynaud-Shop.com and vintage pieces on Etsy.

“An American in Provence” by Jamie Beck

Jamie Beck is an American photographer and artist who uprooted her life to live in Provence. Throughout the years she has learned through thick-and-thin on how to make it in France. Her new book is both a wonderful memoir and the excellent coffee table edition is filled with all of Beck’s own photographs.

Pre-order on Amazon.com

Croissant Lamp

The perfect way to say, “You light up my life,” this croissant lamp is actually a real croissant, preserved in resin and retrofitted with an electrical belly. It’s a fun gift for a true Francophile couple.

Available at Catbird.com

Hermès Throw Blanket

A Hermès throw blanket is an absolute home staple and a true sign of style and elegance. Give the gift of coziness to the newlywed couple that they can snuggle under during cold evenings.

Available at Hermes.com

Christofle Silver-Plated Flatware Set

Christofle is a goldsmith and tableware company founded in Paris in 1830 by Charles Christofle. The company is known for having introduced electrolytic gilding and silver plating in France in 1842. Today the brand makes some of the most sought-after silverware. Treat the newlyweds with their own Faberge-style egg of knives, forks, and spoons.

Available at Farfetch.com

Raclette Maker

It doesn’t get more French than actually owning a raclette maker. For the couple that loves cheese, give them a good reason to host raclette parties all winter long!

Available at Williams-Sonoma.com