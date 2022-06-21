French beachwear–or maillots de bain– is highly regarded for its quality and style which makes it desirable across the world. As summer officially begins today, Frenchly has an official guide to French swimwear brands to keep you hot when you cool down.

Pain du Sucre

Pain du Sucre is the bombshell brand of Southern France. Offering high-quality, striking swimwear ranging from one-pieces to bikinis, the brand has over 35 years of savoir-faire in swimsuit-making and is one of the best-known French swimsuit brands for women. Pain du Sucre is the recognizable style of l’art de vivre à la plage or, “the art of living on the beach.” It focuses on the silhouette, turning every woman into a supermodel!

Vilebrequin

Perhaps the most famous French swimwear brand amongst men is Vilebrequin which was created in 1971 in the town of Saint-Tropez, the capital of all-things-beach in France. The brand is characterized by its vibrantly stamped trunks, often the result of artist collaborations. Vilebrequin shorts are easily distinguishable and often internationally recognized as the chicest pair of menswear on the beach. (The brand also has bikini options for women and children’s styles, too.)

Nénés Paris

Nénés Paris is an eco-responsible and ethical lingerie and swim brand. Their goal is to reinvent lingerie without being lacey! 100% of their swimwear is made from recycled fabrics, upcycled materials or organic cotton and is oeko-tex certified. Their products are primarily made in France (in Paris) or made in Portugal (in Lisbon) and sold for an affordable price of 40€ per piece.

Canopea

Canopea is a new brand of sun protective swimwear for children. Founded in 2016 by Constance Hartig, it is also an eco-conscious brand that works with recycled fabrics. Here you will find original clean-cut shapes, subtle colors, unisex rash tops and sun protective swimwear for boys, girls and babies, made from the highest quality European fabrics. The styles are also incredibly fashionable and are now available for moms and dads, too!

ERES

For more than 50 years, ERES has symbolized French excellence and unique creativity in the swimsuit and lingerie business. Their styles are elegant and feature flattering silhouettes. It is an inspirational brand for all women and their garments tend to be passed on for generations from mother to daughter. They are particularly famous for their one-piece suits.

Chichi Castelnango

This Parisian brand, Chichi Castelnango, is made in Morocco but was inspired by the grand outdoor market in Guatemala. Its swim styles, however, are entirely French, eliciting a side of feminine française sassy. They also remind women that every body is a beach body with fun styles for all shapes available at an affordable price.

Louise Misha

The fun French brand Louise Misha supplies swimwear for the entire family, especially matchy sister and mom-daughter sets. Launched in 2012, the bohemian project gives laidback luxury wear an indie spin with light colors, fun prints, and plenty of linen coverups.

Albertine Swim

Albertine is a “family affair” brand that dates all the way back to 1913 when the current designers’ great-grandfather, Albert, created a corsetry and lingerie brand. Today, the sea-loving sisters are mixing a bit of edge and sportiness into their feminine swim brand with bold color blocking, solid styles and geometric patterns. Today, the brand continues to work with a French family factory specializing in corsetry that turns their sketches into prototypes that flatter any woman’s body.

ANJA Paris

The Paris brand, Anja, was founded in 2017, with a focus on European style married with a conscious, sustainable approach. Made from certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and/or Econyl fabrics in 100% recycled/recyclable packaging, this locally-made brand has true modern values.

Le Slip Français

A “Made in France” brand, Le Slip Français works with 29 French partners to produce high-quality swimwear for men and women. They are particularly recognized for their trunks which are characterized by bold coloring and a striped detail at the waist.

YSÉ Paris

French-girl favorite YSÉ Paris is all about feeling summer on the skin. Its sexy-yet-stylish options keep heads turning beachside. Launched in 2022, the brand designed by women makes styles for all women from AA to E cup. Ysé wants their clients to consider their bodies as strong forces with the power to create beauty and freedom all around them.

Bleu de Vous

Bleu de Vous is a brand founded by a Parisian model and influencer Chloe Lecareux, channeling and glitz and glamour of summer on the Côte d’Azur. The dainty styles are fun and easy to keep in your bag if you feel like a dip in the sea. They are also excellent for getting a maximum tan (SPF included!)

Posidonie

Posidonie is designed for women who like to swim freely with a perfectly cut, ultra-soft and without plastic fasteners or adjustment loops suit. The founder was born and raised in the Mediterranean and is passionate about water sports, so she created a brand that not only outfits the body but also protects the oceans with its eco-sustainable, microplastics-free attire.