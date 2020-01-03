Where to Get Galette des Rois in Washington D.C. 2020

Who will be king or queen in 2020? Epiphany is celebrated on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Here’s a list of places where you can find the galette des rois, necessary for any January celebration, in Washington D.C.

Fresh Baguette

Located in the heart of the capital in Georgetown, but also in Bethesda and Rockville, the French bakery Fresh Baguette offers classic galettes des rois classics topped with an almond frangipane cream, made fresh every morning. Available for 6 people ($24.80) or in an individual size ($4.95). Only the larger size comes with a fève. Order via the online app to have them delivered. New this year: for each cake purchased, the French bakery offers a scratch card to win a pastry. It is recommended you pre-order your galette one or two days in advance. — 1737 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 202-333-2598

Pâtisserie Poupon

On Wisconsin Avenue, Pâtisserie Poupon offers three sizes of galette: the small for 6 people ($26), the medium for 8-10 people ($35) and the large for 12-14 people ($42). — 1645 Wisconsin Ave NW, 202-342-3248.

Boulangerie Christophe

Also located in Georgetown on Wisconsin Avenue, Boulangerie Christophe offers classic frangipane galettes, as well as its brioche version with candied fruit. Comes in sizes serving 6 people ($29) or 9 people ($39). The candied fruit version serves 6 people ($22) or 9 people ($32). The bakery advises customers to order by phone. — 1422 Wisconsin Ave, 202-450-6344.

Un Je Ne Sais Quoi

Starting January 2, the French-Belgian pastry shop Un Je Ne Sais Quoi in Dupont Circle offers a choice between frangipane and apple galette. Two sizes are available: an individual portion ($5.50) or for 6-8 people ($33). They are available to buy in-store or you can order in advance. — 1361 Connecticut Avenue NW, 202-721-0099

Tout de Sweet

In the Bethesda neighborhood, Tout De Sweet also offers frangipane galettes. Two sizes: 9″ ($32) or 12″ ($39). Each galette is sold with a porcelain fève and a crown, and it is possible to add more beans and crowns upon request. The bakery recommends reserving galettes at least one day in advance. — 7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda. 301-951-0474.

Events

For those who wish to take advantage of galette des rois to spend time in the company of French people, the Alliance Française organizes a galette-tasting evening with French songs, films, and literature on Friday, January 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10, with a slice of galette and a glass of wine included in the price. — 2142 Wyoming Avenue Northwest.

For business-minded Francophiles, the Chamber of Commerce is organizing a galette des rois evening on Friday, January 24th between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.