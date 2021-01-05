Where to find Galette des Rois in Washington, D.C. in 2021

Indoor festivities continue on Wednesday, January 6, with a traditional galette des rois. To celebrate an Epiphany worthy of the name despite the pandemic, French Morning is giving you the best places to unearth the best frangipane cakes.

This year, it isn’t just bakeries serving beautiful galettes, but restaurants as well! Chef Cédric Maupillier of Convivial will make his fans salivate while watching videos on his Facebook account of the preparation of his galettes des rois, selling for $18 (6-inches). Order online through Mardi Gras, February 16.

The Georgetown pastry shop Pâtisserie Poupon offers three sizes of galettes, available to order online: a small for 6 people at $29, a medium for 8-10 people at $39, and a large that will serve 12-14 guests for $45. The shop also offers their advice on reheating the galette: 325°F for 6-8 minutes, and don’t use a microwave! Order the day before online for delivery or pickup. 1645 Wisconsin Avenue, Washington DC, Tel: 202-342-3248.

Fresh Baguette, with locations in Georgetown, Bethesda, and Rockville, offers a classic frangipane galette. Two sizes are available: an individual for $4.95, and one that serves 6 for $27.80, available for order on their website. Georgetown: 1737 Wisconsin avenue NW, 202-333-2598.



At Boulangerie Christophe, you will find two sizes of galettes ($32 for 6 people, $39 for 8) in store and for pre-order, starting January 6. The bakery also offers a brioche version (Provençal-style) for $27. They recommend reserving in advance by phone. 1422 Wisconsin Ave NW. Tel: 202-450-6344.

Starting January 6, the French-Belgian Dupont Circle bakery Un je ne sais Quoi will offer three flavors: classic frangipane, chocolate, and apple. Two sizes are available: an individual without a fève for $6.50, and one that serves 6 (must pre-order one day in advance) for $33. 1361 Connecticut Ave NW. Tel: 202-721-0099.

In the Bethesda neighborhood, the bakery Tout De Sweet also offers galettes with frangipane starting January 3, through the end of the month. A 9″ galette is $32, and a 12″ is $39. Order online before trying to find one in-store. 7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda. Tel: 301-951-0474.

Le Caprice, in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, also honors this almond-y dessert. A 6″ galette des rois is $24.99, an 8″ is $29.99, and a 10″ is $39.99. This year’s figurine is modeled after characters from Astérix and Obélix! Pre-order one or two days in advance. 3460 14th St NW. Tel: 202-290-3109.