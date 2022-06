Father’s Day is around the corner (It’s on June 19th in both the U.S. and in France!)

Frenchly and French Wink have teamed up once again to create the perfect gift box for your France-loving dad.

Here’s what you will find inside:

One Cedar & Mineral scented shower gel by Le Petit Marseillais , a French brand born in the heart of Provence.

, a French brand born in the heart of Provence. One box of award-winning chocolates called, “ Pompon de Brest. These dark chocolate covered salted caramels come in a French navy sailor hat shaped box, with a real pompon on top!

These dark chocolate covered salted caramels come in a French navy sailor hat shaped box, with a real pompon on top! One lemon after-shave lotion made by Le Talonneur, a French brand owned by Vincent Moscato, a famous former French rugby player turned radio talk host and actor.

made by Le Talonneur, a French brand owned by Vincent Moscato, a famous former French rugby player turned radio talk host and actor. One “Papa” natural candle, handmade in Brooklyn and inspired by the Big Apple. The candle’s fragrance has notes of apple cider with spices (cinnamon, clove, nutmeg) to create a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Each gift set will be sent in a nice blue Frenchly box with red wrapping paper 🇫🇷

Orders made by June 13 will be received in time for Father’s Day