It has now been more than two years since the COVID pandemic began, unsettling everything in its path (including the education of our little ones). Although less subject to the dangerous nature of the virus, they have nevertheless suffered the consequences in their motor, linguistic, cognitive and socio-affective development. It is between the crucial ages of 0 and 5, after all, that our children learn essential skills for the fulfillment of their adult life.

It is with this great responsibility that the world of early childhood has had to adapt, both during the short period of quarantine as well as when the doors of nurseries and kindergartens reopened.

Based on its expertise and the experience of its four daycares and preschools in Manhattan; VHG Group, a specialist in French-English bilingual early childhood education, shares with you its story and analysis of this period, as well as the emotional and physical repercussions to “COVID babies,” as seen through the eyes of their students, parents, teachers and directors.

On March 16, 2020

…a new era begins.