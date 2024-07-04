How to Celebrate Bastille Day 2024 in Texas

The current dicey political situation in France won’t stop the French of Texas from proudly wearing their national colors on July 14th, and having fun in the process. Whether it’s a pétanque tournament, an evening of dancing, an art exhibition, or a 5-course dinner, this year there’s something for everyone in the Lone Star State.

Houston

Join us on Sunday, July 14th at 5pm at Rice University Stadium for a free evening organized by the consulate and the French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC). This year, the organizers are giving a nod to the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 19th Francophonie Summit, two major events taking place in France between now and the end of the year. The festive, family-friendly evening will pay tribute to sports, space, and the richness of the French-speaking world as experienced through music and cuisine. Online registration required. Rice University, 6100 Main street, Houston.

Bastille Day Houston © Consulat de France

Art lovers should head to Rienzi, the European decorative arts branch of the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, which will be opening its doors free of charge on July 14th. The event is open to all from 1pm to 5pm, but registration is strongly recommended. On the program: a tour (in French) of the museum’s French pieces, as well as French music and art workshops. Museum of Fine Arts, 1406 Kirby Drive, Houston.

Dallas

Head to the Bishop Arts District in Dallas for Bastille on Bishop, an annual block party paying tribute to the neighborhood’s French roots. The event is free and open-air, but you’ll need to buy the official glass in order to consume any alcoholic beverages. To buy your glass and two drinks for $35, click here. If you’re planning to dine on site, remember to book in advance to avoid waiting for hours. Don’t forget to drop by Marcel Market, a local French boutique run by a Parisian couple, and stop by the Alliance Française stand, which will be holding a contest for the most beautiful French outfit in partnership with Sézane (spoiler alert: “Bonjour Texas” tote bags will be given away at the stand!).

Bastille on Bishop. © Go Oak Cliff

If you prefer fine dining to dancing, check with your favorite local French restaurant, many of which are offering special menus for July 14th.

Lunch at a winery with a gourmet menu, washed down with estate wines on July 14th from 12pm to 1:30pm at Triple N Ranch winery. Set price of $35.

French cooking classes at the Culinary Community Kitchen on July 14th, from 5pm to 7pm, as part of a family event open to children over 6. Cost: $30 per child and $70 per adult.

As a bonus, wear your beret to benefit from special discounts at participating restaurants.

Fort Worth

Join us for a happy hour at the famous Kimbell Museum on July 12th, from 5pm to 7pm. The evening program, organized in partnership with Fort Worth Sister Cities International, includes activities for the whole family, and a treasure hunt around France, with jazz music by the Kim Platko Trio. The event is free, but registration is required on the Fort Worth Sister Cities website. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth.

Continue the evening at the restaurant Saint-Emilion for a French buffet from 6pm to 8:30pm, for a fixed price of $80. Reservations open at noon on Saturday, July 13.

Fredericksburg

Feast & Merriment Vineyards’ Rhinory restaurant pays tribute to French audacity with a 5-course wine and food pairing dinner that the owners describe as, “French-inspired with a Texan twist.” The tempting menu is available on their event website, where you can also make your reservation. Price per person: $185, tip included.

San Antonio

The French Festival returns for its third edition on Saturday, July 13th, from 10am to 8pm. More than 20 teams from Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio will compete in a pétanque tournament, while gourmets will enjoy crêpes from event sponsor, Sweet Paris. This free festival aims to bring together French people and lovers of France in a friendly atmosphere, with vintage French cars, live music, and good food from partner restaurants L’Occitane en Provence, La Madeleine, Tardif’s, Sur la Table, and Stella. To register your team for the pétanque tournament, go to the team sign-up tab on their website.

French Festival. © Visit San Antonio

This article was originally published in French on French Morning. It has been translated by Catherine Rickman.