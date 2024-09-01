Discover France Through Immersive Linguistic Retreats with Madame Voyage

[Sponsored Article] For those seeking a unique blend of cultural immersion and language mastery, Madame Voyage offers an unparalleled experience. Founded by two French enthusiasts passionate about sharing the richness of their homeland, Madame Voyage curates exclusive retreats that combine language learning with the best of French culture, all while showcasing the beauty and diversity of France.

Total Immersion in French Language and Culture

Madame Voyage’s Linguistic Retreats are designed for those who wish to improve their French skills in a total immersion setting. Each retreat is limited to small groups of 10 to 12 guests, ensuring personalized attention and a close-knit community. Mornings are dedicated to French lessons with qualified native teachers, while afternoons are filled with activities that showcase the local culture and scenery.

Madame Voyage’s upcoming linguistic retreats in 2024 & 2025

Provence – October 2024: A Culinary and Cultural Journey with Pearl from @MyFrenchStory

The next retreat will take place in the picturesque region of Provence in October 2024. This retreat is perfect for food and wine lovers, with a focus on the rich culinary traditions of the area. Guests will explore local vineyards, enjoy gourmet meals, and visit stunning châteaux. The experience wouldn’t be complete without a taste of Provence’s famous truffles, adding a touch of luxury to this unforgettable journey.

French Alps – January 2025: Winter Wonderland with Charles from @BonjourFrench_

In January 2025, guests can join a retreat in the French Alps, where winter sports meet cultural exploration. This retreat offers a true Alpine experience, with skiing, traditional fondue, the chance to sip vin chaud by the fire, and even a thrilling dog sledding adventure. The iconic town of Chamonix, known for its breathtaking views and rich history, will be one of the highlights of the trip.

Corsica – May 2025: Island Escape with Manon from @OhlalaFrenchCourse

Island calling! During this retreat, guests will stay in a luxurious villa with a private swimming pool, while enjoying the island’s natural beauty. The retreat includes a boat trip along Corsica’s rugged coastline, hands-on cooking classes to learn regional dishes, and hikes through the island’s diverse landscapes. This retreat is an ideal combination of relaxation, adventure, and cultural discovery.

Annecy – June 2025: Lakeside Bliss with Alexia from @LaFrenchTribe

The final retreat, scheduled for June 2025, takes place in the charming town of Annecy, known for its crystal-clear lake and stunning mountain views. Guests will stay at a stunning hotel by the lake, and enjoy a bike trail around Lake Annecy, while soaking in the serene beauty of the region. The retreat also features a relaxing “apéritif” experience on a private boat, the perfect way to end a day of exploration.

An Exclusive Experience

Each of these retreats is carefully crafted to provide an exclusive experience, blending language learning with cultural immersion. With small group sizes and a focus on quality, Madame Voyage ensures that each guest leaves with not only improved French skills, but also unforgettable memories of their time in France.

To find out more about Madame Voyage retreats, visit their website.

—

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.