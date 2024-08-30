Here are the Best Cheap Coworking Spaces in Paris

Whether you’re living out your digital nomad dreams, or simply have some work to do, it has never been easier to find a spot in Paris to set up your laptop. Forget fighting for bandwidth, that very last seat at Starbucks, and trying to connect to SNCF’s finicky Wi-Fi, because, le coworking has become a vital part of the Parisian ecosystem. And not just in the shape of WeWork and Kwerk’s expensive, hotel lobby-inspired spaces. These Paris coworking spaces offer the ideal space to get your work done without forking out for a hefty monthly commitment.

6 Affordable Coworking Spaces in Paris, France

1. Le 10h10 Paris

For creative character and retro-inflected charm, nothing beats the stylish 70s vibe of Le 10h10. With bold wallpaper and cozy-chic vintage furniture, think of this coworking option as your home away from home. Choose from two locations, including Clery in “Silicon Sentier” (named for the prevalence of tech startups around Rue du Sentier), and Saint Martin, between Beaubourg and the Marais. Rates start at 6€ per hour or 27€ per day, which includes unlimited snacks, concierge services, IT help, and access to networking events and career coaching. Le 10h10’s open hours, which include Sundays, and benefits all make it a great laid-back option. No pre-reservation required.

Address: 210 Rue Saint Martin, Paris 75003

2. La Permanence

When time is of the essence and wallet-friendly efficiency is all you need, the practical solution offered by La Permanence is your match. Boasting non-stop 24-hour opening times and the lowest per-hour rate in the city, La Permanence is perfect for students or those on a budget. Think: university computer lab for the freelance crowd with clean, bright style. While you won’t find craft coffee and all-you-can-eat pastries, you will find all the important services you need, plus lockers, Nespresso machines, and vending machines. Stay for just 10€ for 3 hours, or enjoy unlimited access for 165€ per month. Low-cost printers, copiers, free scanning, and relaxation areas are also available, as are meeting rooms for 4€ an hour (for one person).

Addresses:

2-4 rue du Fer à Moulin, Paris 75005

48 bis rue d’Alésia, Paris 75014

52 rue Marcadet, Paris 75018

3. Cool and Workers

A sleek airport lounge aesthetic defines the rue du Dahomey location of Cool and Workers, where you’ll find unlimited hot and cold drinks, snacks, and a lounge area with newspapers and magazines. All for 5€ per hour, or 25€ per day. Be sure to pre-book online before arrival. Cool and Workers also offer monthly rates with use of lockers, meeting rooms, phone call alcoves, and a kitchenette. Opening hours are 9 am to 7 pm.

Address: 2 Rue du Dahomey, Paris 75011

4. Anticafé

As one of the original café-meets-cowork spaces on the Paris scene, Anticafé has established itself as a reliable go-to. Step inside for a calm, chic coffee shop vibe, with plenty of coffee and snack options included in the hourly price. Access costs 6€ per hour, or 26€ for five hours or more. Need a break? Anticafé even offers a few board games. Reservations are required for groups of four or more.

Address: 10 Rue de Richelieu, Paris 75001

5. Le Tank

Calling all disruptors and digital workers! If finding like-minded worker bees is your goal, then look no further than the digital hub that is Le Tank. Though co-working space is only available on a monthly basis, Le Tank’s strength comes from its many additional community events, which range from conferences to hackathons, and talks on futurism to happy hours. Better yet, flexibility is key at this Bastille-based spot, meaning that digital nomads need simply buy a book of access tickets, then come and go as they please. Monthly rates start at 500€, and include access to meeting rooms, personal lockers, unlimited coffee and tea, and a rooftop with a collaborative vegetable garden.

Address: 32 rue Alexandre Dumas, Paris 75011

6. Hubsy

It’s a coffee shop, it’s a coworking space, and thanks to its bilingual website, it’s perfect for the non-French speaker. Boasting two locations, one in Arts et Métiers, and the other in République, Hubsy offers all you can eat and drink coffee and snacks in their lounge area, as well as desks with outlets in their work zone. There are even private meeting areas available at extra cost. Pay 6,50€ for the first hour, and 3€ for every hour thereafter, or 28€ for five hours or more. Ask for a loyalty card and you’ll enjoy one free day for every nine days spent at a Hubsy café. No reservation required.

Addresses:

9B Rue Lucien Sampaix, Paris 75010

41 Rue Réaumur, Paris 75003

64 Rue d’Amsterdam, Paris 75009