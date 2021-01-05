Where to find Galette des Rois in San Francisco 2021

With the bûche de Noël barely just swallowed, we are all ready for galette des rois. It’s to commemorate the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Bethlehem at the birth of Jesus that we eat this puff pastry with frangipane filling. Traditionally, Epiphany is celebrated January 6, 12 days after Christmas, a Wednesday this year. But for some time, Sundays have been preferred… Whatever day you choose, it is always an occasion to feast and crown the person who finds the “fève.” Here is our selection of places you might hope to become royalty in San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Le Marais Bakery

Chef Gontran Cherrier continues his collaboration with Le Marais Bakery, to the great happiness of our tastebuds. Their famous galette des rois made with frangipane (almond cream) is available to order online, or to pickup at one of their three stores. This year’s special edition cake is a Pecan-Honey flavor. The two 8-inch cakes will suit any gourmand, and cost $35 for the classic, and $45 for the 2021 special. 2066 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123. (415) 359-9801. 498 Sanchez street, San Francisco, CA 94114. (415) 872-9026. 1138 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109. (415) 872-9694.

ONE65 Pâtisserie

Another chef, another cake. The pastry shop of Claude Le Tohic offers delicious galettes des rois measuring 6 inches, made with puff pastry and frangipane. The fève and crown are included. To order, for $40, at least 24 hours in advance on their website, for pickup between January 8 and 10. 165 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102. (415) 814-8888.

La Boulangerie de San Francisco

Start your collection of homemade fèves at La Boulangerie. In the Lower Pacific Heights of Noe Valley, the 4 city locations of the former Boulange offer a traditional frangipane galette des rois, with a lucky fève and paper crown. Order at least 72 hours in advance in-store or online, for an entire cake at $34 (before taxes). Also available by the slice. 2325 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94115. (415) 440-0356. 1000 Cole Street, San Francisco, CA 94117. (415) 592-8549. 500 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102. (415) 400-4451. 3898 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114. (415) 796-3830.

Arsicault Bakery

The galettes des rois at Ariscault Bakery come in two sizes at two locations. The 8″ (serves 4-6) is $35, and the 9.5″ (serves 6-8) is $50. Available for order by phone at least two days in advance throughout the entire month of January, at the Inner Richmond and Civic Center locations. 397 Arguello street, CA 94118 SF, 415-750-9460. 87 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102. 415-926-5155

Arizmendi Bakery

For Epiphany, the co-op has again planned this year two types of pastry. The Mexican Rosca de Reyes, and the French Galette des Rois. Available January 2 and 6 alone, for $22 for a whole cake, or $5 per slice. Arizmendi Bakery Cooperative, 1331 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122. (415) 566-3117

Café Bakery Douce France

In this bakery/Tea Salon in Palo Alto, the galette des rois can be enjoyed by 12 people, for a cost of $35. 855 El Camino Real, #104 – Town & Country Village – Palo Alto, CA 94301

Maison Alyzée

Would you like a little piece of Paris? Because that’s what’s being prepped at Maison Alyzée in Mountain View, in the form of a galette des rois. Beurre D’Isigny, organic flour, and “traditional frangipane,” marzipan cream and vanilla crème pâtissière, made by their team of chefs. $39 for 4-6 people, or $49 for 6-8. The fèves are small porcelain figurines, and there are also mini paper crowns for tiny kings and queens. Starting January 6. 212 Castro St. Mountain View, CA 94041. (650) 960-1212.