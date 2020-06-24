Terraces & Patios We Are Looking Forward to Reopening in New York

It’s a milestone in New York’s restoration. The city entered Phase 2 on June 22nd, allowing bars and restaurants to open their terraces and backyards to customers. Here is a non-exhaustive list of French restaurants where you can have a drink or dinner in the sun.

In Manhattan

It’s a magical, timeless place. Ladurée‘s garden reopened in SoHo on June 22nd for breakfast, lunch, and dinner services. This large shady patio can accommodate a maximum of 50 people, while respecting the social distance guidelines between each table. Masks and hand sanitizer are distributed on site. The menu can be consulted here.

A block away from Ladurée, the French restaurant St. Tropez has also reopened. There are about ten tables open on the pavement on lively Spring Street. The perfect place to enjoy a few oysters with a glass of white wine.

At Félix, in SoHo, the meeting point for many French people in Manhattan, you will no longer wait to get inside. The French restaurant has taken its tables out on the street, and awaits you in however large a group you have for lunch and dinner.

Would you prefer an aperitif overlooking the Battery Park City Marina? Head to Le District, which reopened its large patio on June 22nd. The French market located in Brookfield Place can accommodate up to 100 people outdoors, and offers a special seafood menu including oysters, ceviche, and lobster rolls. The restaurant also offers a combo platter and drink (beer/wine) for $18.

The Dominique Ansel Bakery, one of the staples of French pastry in New York, has reopened its SoHo back garden, with tables socially distanced and a strict sanitation regimen. Whether it will have the usual lines out the door is unknown, but now’s as good a time as any to try and get your hands on a cronut.

Boucherie in the West Village is now offering extensive sidewalk seating, with each table separated by dividers. Enjoy a menu of classic French dishes and popular bistro fare, with an absinthe cocktail to top it off.

In Brooklyn

For a pancake or a delicious pasta dish on the patio, visit Pates Et Traditions in Williamsburg. The French restaurant has reopened its terrace with a dozen tables. Open daily at 3pm.

We love its brunch, its minimalist style, and its menu of Franco-Algerian dishes. Located in Williamsburg, Simple Cafe takes over the sidewalk starting June 22nd with five tables and 13 seats. First come, first served.

On the BedStuy side, Jean-Christophe Henry has opened his backyard and is serving up delicious Breton pancakes. The outdoor area of the Madame Poupon restaurant can accommodate up to 20 people.

Citroën is Greenpoint’s take on a French cocktail bar, with the right mixture of lush European decor and Brooklyn neighborhood vibes. They have expanded their outdoor seating as of June 24, and are currently accepting reservations. Stop by for happy hour, brunch, or a light dinner.

“Our menu is shaped by the eccentricities of our diverse neighborhood,” reads the description on Mominette’s website. The Bushwick resto has reopened its coveted backyard space for walk-ins, and has a little something for everyone, with no-nonsense traditional French dishes supplemented by vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

For those in the south side of Brooklyn, Fort Greene’s Café Paulette has reopened its sidewalk seating, where you can enjoy a glass of wine and a charcuterie platter with parkside views. You can also order a picnic set to eat in the next door Fort Greene Park, or wherever you choose.

In Queens

Café Henri in Long Island City is probably already your favorite place for a quiet weekend breakfast, and their crepes are legendary. But they now allow you to dine al fresco before heading to a busy day at the office.

Do you have a restaurant business in New York and would like to appear in this list? Send us an email at [email protected]