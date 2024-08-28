French Wines to Close Out the Summer With

In the dog days of August, it can feel like you’re powering through summer instead of enjoying it. It’s only when the hint of a fall breeze comes through that you feel compelled to dive into l’été, and do all the things you swore you’d get to before la rentrée. So whether you’re planning a party, barbecue, or day at the pool, these French wines will keep you cool and refreshed as you sip the last dregs of summer.

French Wines for the Pool, Beach, or BBQ

Hubert Brochard 2023 Sancerre

This crisp, elegant Sancerre from Domaine Hubert Brochard is an ideal Loire Valley pick, with notes of elderflower and lemon grounded by the category’s trademark minerality. Pair with a goat cheese from the Loire if you can find it, or keep it around for a lazy late summer dinner of crab cakes, or a beach day pan bagnat.

Avaline Sauvignon Blanc

While celebrity wine brands are often a stunt, Cameron Diaz’s Avaline might be an exception. In particular, the brand’s Sauvignon Blanc, which is organic, vegan, and made with no additives, is a smooth sipper with notes of lime, grapefruit, and rose, perfect for a garden party or sunset apéro.

Domaine William Fèvre 2022 Chablis

This dry, medium-bodied Chablis is complex enough to pay attention to. With flavors reminiscent of Golden Delicious apples, flint, lemon peel, and a touch of pear, this balanced wine out of Burgundy has just enough acidity to make it a worthy companion to anything served in its own shell.

Gérard Bertrand “Trouble” Blanc

If you’re packing for a late-season beach day, this cloudy white wine from Gérard Bertrand should be in your cooler. With notes of pineapple, mango, and a hint of white flowers, this quaffable blend of Chardonnay, Viognier, and Grenache will transport you to whichever ocean you wish you were lounging by. It also, unlike many white wines, has a smooth enough backbone that it won’t go too sharp once it starts to lose its chill. Organic, vegan, and unfiltered, this is an easy in for folks who might be a little nervous around natural wines.

Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuissé 2022

For a top tier Burgundy Chardonnay, look no further than the 2022 vintage of Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuissé. The floral notes of a perfectly ripe muskmelon meet nuances of almond and wet stone in a wine begging to be paired with slices of prosciutto-wrapped cantaloupe.

Miraval Côtes de Provence 2022 Rosé

Rosé season is a state of mind, not a page on a calendar. For a French rosé that can transition you from summer to fall, look to Miraval, which is owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and produced in conjunction with the Perrin winemaking family on the French Riviera. Their blend of Cinsault, Grenache, Rolle, and Syrah produces a medium-bodied wine with flavors of strawberry and watermelon, rounded out by touches of oak and spice. Serve with grilled chicken, fish, or pork.

Halter Ranch 2020 Libelle

Though this sparkling wine out of Paso Robles isn’t technically French, it is a very cool and unusual French-style vintage made in the méthode traditionelle (the process used to make champagne) from 100% Picpoul Blanc. Picpoul wines, which are typically produced in the Languedoc and Rhône regions of France, are known for their high acidity and small, zinging bubbles, which make them one of the best wines to pair with oysters. So you should definitely snap up this cult-favorite from Halter Ranch before they run out!

Catherine Rickman is a writer, professional Francophile, and host of the Expat Horror Stories podcast. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman, or on TikTok @catinthekitchen.