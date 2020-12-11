Wine Folly just made the French Wine Advent Calendar of your dreams

What if your advent calendar just got a little more fun?

This holiday season, Wine Folly has stepped up to produce a dream catalogue of French wines for the 12 Days of Christmas… or whenever you choose to drink them. Personally, a bottle a day in the week between Christmas and New Year’s seems like just the thing to get you through time home with the family, or even just the required Zoom meetup from wherever you’re quarantining.

The Seattle-based company founded by wine enthusiasts Justin Hammack, Madeline Puckette, and Chad Wasser is a content site devoted to wine knowledge and appreciation. Puckette, certified with the Court of Master Sommeliers, currently helms the team, as well as the site’s YouTube channel, where you can find her dive into things like French wine regions or how to properly hold a wine glass. Her 2015 book, Wine Folly: The Essential Guide To Wine was a New York Times bestseller, and its follow-up, 2018’s Wine Folly: Magnum Edition, The Master Guide, was a James Beard award winner. (Hint hint: either would make an excellent present.) Wine Folly recently merged with the Global Wine Database to build a more comprehensive wine information portal.

The Wine Advent Calendar of France (in 12 Bottles) is a collaboration with Master of Wine Vanessa Conlin from Wine Access to provide the perfect collection of price-conscious wines to introduce you to the best France has to offer. It’s not a luxury collection or a trophy case, but instead a guide to enjoyable, accessible French wines. The complete package goes for $265, shipping included, which comes out to about $22 per bottle. There are six reds, three whites, a rosé, and two bottles of bubbly (a champagne and a crémant). All have been carefully selected to represent the ideal product of each region, and include small batch and specialty wines hard to find elsewhere. You’ll also get access to Conlin’s video guides to each bottle in the set, a helpful tool for those who want a more interactive experience, or some more detailed information.

Want to turn this into a gift (or maybe just spoil yourself)? Wine Folly also has a France Wine Tasting Bundle that includes wine aroma charts, a corkscrew, a tasting journal, and a super-chic map of French wine regions that will make you look like an instant expert when it’s hanging in your kitchen. The tasting bundle currently has a discounted rate of $85.

To get access to the wine list, enter your email on this page, and you’ll get signed up for Wine Folly’s newsletter. Then all that’s left to do is order, uncork, and enjoy.

