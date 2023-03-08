Over 1600 bakers participated in the recent selection of the 12 finalists by French Morning readers. The best croissant of 2023 will be chosen on Sunday, March 19, at the 5th&MAD in Manhattan, in front of a panel of professional chefs.

The twelve bakeries will come and present their pastries and both Frenchly and French Morning readers will be able to go from stand to stand, taste the croissants, and select the best of them by awarding the “Fan Prize.” Our judges, a panel of professional chefs, will award the Grand Prize after blind tasting all the croissants.

If you’re in the New York area and want to participate in this fun event, book your ticket: it’s here. You will see, by clicking on “tickets” that there is a menu for several ticket combos, including one with cocktails (Mimosa and Bellini). We’re going to enjoy ourselves!

The finalist bakeries are listed in alphabetical order:

Winner of last year’s New York Best Baguette competition (Judges’ Award), Breads Bakery is back among the finalists for Best Croissant. The bakery, which focuses on using natural and organic ingredients, has grown in leaps and bounds since its founding in 2013. It now has four locations: The flagship location in Union Square, one in Bryant Park, another in Lincoln Center and the one on the Upper East Side.

This Caroll Gardens trio has come a long way since the bakery was founded in 2021. Sabrina Labouré, Nelly Azambre and Teddy Collet have opened a location in Brooklyn and continue their online, made-to-order sales. They participated in our best baguette contest last year.

A newcomer to the competition, this East Hampton bakery on Long Island has become a well-known café and restaurant for Hamptons residents and vacationers over the years. In a beachy atmosphere, chef and co-owner Carissa Waetcher offers a range of breads and pastries, including croissants, of course.

Charlotte Patisserie With two Brooklyn locations, Greenpoint and Cobbe Hill, Polish-born French Culinary Institute-trained chef, Michael Lechowicz, and his sister Magda's patisserie will be showcasing its pure butter croissants, one of its specialties on its French menu. Épicerie Boulud New Yorkers are familiar with the grocery stores in the World Trade Center, Lincoln Center and the Plaza Food Court, where the famous French chef offers a selection of pastries and French products, from sandwiches to canelés, including croissants. The pastries are made by François Brunet, the head baker and pastry chef, who has been with the Daniel Boulud Dinex group for nearly 10 years.