What are Parisians Wearing in Fall 2023?

While in Paris this month, I set my eye towards figuring out what the young and the stylish in Paris are wearing these days. We’ve covered a lot on this site about classic French fashion, and how to capture that timeless Parisian look. But here are some of the trends I spotted nudging Parisians in a slightly different direction this season.

Cobalt and Chartreuse

While neutral tones aren’t going anywhere, there were two colors I saw a lot of: cobalt blue and chartreuse (and no, I’m not talking about the French liqueur, which has been notoriously hard to find Stateside these days). These bold pops of color stand in stark contrast to the usually demure French neutral palette, and I anticipate that they will probably be phased out within the season. But in the meantime, pick up a cobalt blue maxi skirt like this one from Aquarius Brand, and dress it down with a basic racerback crop top in black or white.

I also saw plenty of 90s-inspired slip dresses and maxi skirts. To shop the look, pick up a silky chartreuse slip dress from ASOS or a Meshki chartreuse maxi skirt.

High necklines, full-length wide trousers

French women have always had a fondness for high necked shirts and dresses, particularly the kind that can only really be worn without a bra. Right now, pair your high necked tank with full-length, wide-leg trousers (like these ones from Aha Selected) and a pair of sneakers to look like a Parisian on her way to apéro. (Bonus points if the sneakers are Stan Smiths or Vejas.) Pair with a matching oversized blazer to transition to fall.

Flowy Maxi Dresses & Birkenstocks

In the transitory stage between summer and fall, loose, flowy monochrome dresses with flat sandals took precedence. It’s a look that says, It’s just too darn hot to wear anything else. Look for something along the lines of this poplin tiered dress from Forever 21, or this midi version from Banana Republic. You could go for a simple strappy sandal like this one from Steve Madden for footwear, but I was surprised by how many people I saw wearing Birkenstocks (even the pale pink Barbie Birkenstocks!).

Graphic button-down shirts

Men and women alike were dressed in head-to-toe white and off-white, light-wash jeans with a white tank top, or a short-sleeved button-down with pale gray shorts. (Think: this top from Everlane with classic light-wash Levi’s for women, and a simple Oxford shirt and grey shorts combo from J. Crew for men). Younger guys leaned on button-downs and t-shirts with English-language graphics you could tell they probably didn’t understand. Something like this vintage-inspired Budweiser short sleeve button-down from Pacsun, or this Sol Valley print top from ASOS.

Chunky loafers

For those looking for a touch of dark academia autumn chic, chunky black loafers will have you looking like you’re ready to score top marks (or murder your Classics professor and assume his identity). Opt for something unisex, like these Doc Martens or this pair from Sam Edelman. Wear with a maxi dress or a cropped black pant.

Catherine Rickman is a writer, professional francophile, and host of the Expat Horror Stories podcast. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman.