Watch the New Music Video for Yelle’s ‘Je t’aime encore”

Pop artist Yelle is one of the great French performers in recent years to have crossed over into a wide American following, even becoming one of the only French artists in history to have played Coachella three times.

While many musicians are doing home videos while in quarantine, Yelle has stepped it up another level by releasing a minimal, but fully produced, music video for her new song “Je t’aime encore” (“I love you still”). The video features Yelle getting a haircut (we know, you’re jealous) while singing about unrequited affection for an old lover. Because, as everyone knows, the post-breakup blues are the perfect frame of mind in which to make drastic cosmetic decisions. Maudlin, but frighteningly catchy, it’s sure to end up on your next playlist.

Yelle plans to return to the stage in October with shows in Brooklyn and Strasbourg, followed by a sold-out October 29 show at La Cigale in Paris, which has been extended to an October 30 performance as well. Tickets available now.